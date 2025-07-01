As Hurricane Season Begins, Sterling Solutions' Rapid-Deploy Temporary Infrastructure Becomes Critical for Disaster Response and Recovery

PHOENIX, Ill., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the 2025 hurricane season officially begins, Sterling Site Access Solutions, America's leading producer of Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) access mats, offers a new resource for disaster response teams: quick-to-deploy temporary infrastructure in the form of mats and bridges that enable people and heavy equipment to reach disaster-affected areas.

"All too often, disaster response teams are unable to reach affected areas because existing roads and crossings are destroyed or impassable," said Levi Frost, Vice President of Construction Services at Sterling Solutions. "Our TerraLam mats and TerraCross bridges provide emergency responders and reconstruction crews with the engineered, rapid-deployment infrastructure they need to reach communities quickly and safely, while also supporting the transport of massive equipment and machines needed to remove barriers and begin restoration."

TerraLam and TerraCross have long been used to provide temporary roads and storage lots for large scale construction projects, like building electricity transmission lines, in remote and/or environmentally-sensitive terrain. Now, Sterling's rapid-deployment access mats and bridges are becoming even more essential for disaster response and community rebuilding efforts. Key benefits include:

TerraLam Mats

Lightweight: More mats per truckload compared to traditional wood mats means faster delivery times;

Strength and Durability: An engineered product designed to work in a variety of environments, including for disaster response;

Versatile: Multiple configurations enable use as temporary roads, staging areas for equipment and for temporary housing.





TerraCross Bridges:

Rapid Deployment: Installation in as little as half a day using common on-site equipment;

Supports Heavy Loads: Heavy rescue and construction equipment of up to 100 tons can be transported across spans up to 50 feet;

Easy Transport: TerraCross 28 and 40 models ship on a single truck; larger models require only two trucks;

Reusable: Durable construction allows relocation across multiple disaster sites.





Sterling is able to quickly and reliably respond to disasters given its commercial-scale manufacturing facilities in Illinois and Texas and its national network of trusted distribution and installation partners.

Natural disasters becoming dramatically more frequent and destructive. In 2024, there were a total of 27 billion-dollar weather disasters overall. The 2024 hurricane season alone generated $182.7 billion in economic losses, with Hurricane Helene causing $56 billion in damages. The frequency and intensity of these disasters are increasing the complexity of getting both short- and long-term response teams to areas of need.

About Sterling Solutions

Headquartered in Illinois, Sterling Solutions is America's leading producer of Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) panels and systems. Our signature TerraLam® CLT product is constructed from sustainably-sourced domestic wood and manufactured in Illinois and Texas. Our Industrial Division provides complete turnkey CLT-based ground access and protection products and services to emergency response, general construction, transmission and distribution, renewables, civil and oil & gas markets. For more than 75 years, Sterling has innovated and delivered solutions that meet customer needs, create jobs and economic opportunity across the supply chain, and reduce the environmental impact of residential, commercial and industrial construction projects. More information is available at www.sterlingsolutions.com.

