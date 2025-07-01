FirstBank's Cube Hunt Campaign Surprises Communities and Supports Small Businesses

LAKEWOOD, Colo., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstBank, one of the nation’s largest privately held banks with a focus on “banking for good,” is bringing a wave of excitement to Colorado this summer with its “our cube means business” campaign.

From July 11 through September 5, Coloradans will be provided hints and urged to keep their eyes peeled for the bank’s signature orange cube at select businesses and storefronts across the foothills every Friday. Each surprise event will feature exclusive giveaways, major discounts, and other fun items, all first come, first served.

The initiative aims to not only spotlight and support local businesses but also create uplifting community moments that reflect FirstBank’s core values. Bank representatives will be on-site each week to hand out giveaways and connect with attendees.

“Our goal is to celebrate and strengthen small businesses while fostering a sense of community in a fun and memorable way,” said Kevin Classen, CEO of FirstBank. “Whether someone leaves with a generous gift card or discovers a new neighborhood favorite, everyone benefits—and that’s something to feel good about.”

To keep things exciting, the featured business locations will remain a mystery until the day before each event, with clues revealed on FirstBank’s Instagram, Facebook, and efirstbank.com/cube every Thursday.

The campaign encourages the community to follow along, join the fun, and discover hidden gems right in their backyard.

Event Details:

What: “Our cube means business” pop-up events.

“Our cube means business” pop-up events. When: Every Friday from July 11 to September 5, 2025.

Every Friday from July 11 to September 5, 2025. Where: Locations announced on Thursdays on FirstBank social media and efirstbank.com/cube.

Locations announced on Thursdays on FirstBank social media and efirstbank.com/cube. Why: To support small businesses and surprise attendees with exclusive giveaways.

To support small businesses and surprise attendees with exclusive giveaways. Note: Events are first come, first served while supplies last. No purchase necessary.



To learn more about the event, visit efirstbank.com/cube.

About FirstBank

FirstBank began providing banking services in 1963. Today, it’s known as an industry leader in digital banking. It has grown to be one of the top-performing and largest privately held banks in the United States. FirstBank offers a variety of consumer deposit accounts, home equity loans, mortgages, rental property loans, and a full range of commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate loans, treasury management, and more. Since 2000, FirstBank has been recognized as a top corporate philanthropist, contributing more than $90 million and thousands of volunteer hours to charitable organizations. The company is also unique in that a large portion of its stock is owned by management and employees, giving employees a financial stake in the bank’s success through its Employee Stock Ownership Program. For more information, visit www.efirstbank.com. Member FDIC.



