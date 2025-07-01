Pear Deck Learning Sets New Standard for AI in Education as the First and Only Platform with AI Embedded Across Entire Teaching Journey

LOS ANGELES, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoGuardian today announced a major expansion of its all-in-one instructional platform, Pear Deck Learning , with the launch of powerful new AI features. Starting today, all teachers can access these features for free. This release marks a significant milestone: Pear Deck Learning is now the first and only platform with AI embedded across the full teaching journey—from lesson planning and classroom delivery to real-time insights and assessment.

“Any AI tool can shave a few minutes off a teacher’s day. But that’s not the bar we’re aiming for,” said Tyler Shaddix, Chief Innovation Officer at GoGuardian. “Pear Deck Learning is the only platform with AI purposefully built into every step of instruction. It’s not a wrapper or a workaround, it’s a full replacement for the disconnected tools educators have been forced to juggle. The result we offer isn’t just efficiency, it’s amplified impact, better learning outcomes, and meaningful savings for schools through consolidation.”

Teachers who used Pear Deck Learning’s AI tools during early access are already seeing the impact of a unified, cohesive platform:

“What used to take five or six tabs, copy-pasting, and a lot of back and forth, I can now do within a single platform, without leaving the workflow.” - Justin Jackson, High School Teacher

"It feels intuitive and like a true hub for my lesson materials, preparation, and planning, while also making activities more accessible to learners of all levels in my classroom." - Stacey Roshan, Education Consultant

“What I really loved was how you get the total package. You get the interactive presentation, practice sets, and then also the assessment. And it was amazing, because it only took a minute or less for it to generate all of that.” - Angie M., High School Teacher



Developed in close collaboration with teachers, Pear Deck Learning’s latest AI innovations are designed to simplify and elevate the most essential tasks in a teacher’s day, from planning and instruction to practice and assessment. At the heart of this release are tools like Pear Start and instant lesson packages, which give educators the ability to create complete, standards-aligned lessons with differentiated learning paths in just minutes. These tools tap into a vast library of standards-based curriculum across the platform, including robust item banks aligned to TEKS and other key standards, offering the depth and flexibility educators need to meet diverse classroom goals.

Pear Start is a powerful library of AI tools purpose-built to streamline lesson planning and accelerate prep. With over 40 specialized functions, teachers can instantly generate standards-aligned, classroom-ready materials, all without leaving the platform. True to its name, Pear Start is just the beginning: every lesson created seamlessly flows into the full Pear Deck Learning experience, connecting to Pear Deck for classroom instruction, Pear Practice for skill-building, and Pear Assessment for gauging understanding—eliminating time-consuming flows and tab-switching.





Instant lesson packages bring the power of AI to content creation at scale. With just a few clicks, teachers can produce high-quality, customizable lessons, practice sets, and assessments on any topic, automatically differentiated for multiple learning levels. While built into the Pear Start experience, these capabilities now extend across the entire Pear Deck Learning platform, giving educators the ability to create complete, ready-to-teach materials in under a minute, wherever they are in the instructional flow.



Pear Deck Learning’s latest AI-powered features are now available and free to all teachers starting today . Curriculum leaders and administrators can schedule a demo to explore how a single, unified platform with AI embedded throughout will support instruction, streamline budgets, and improve student outcomes.

For more information, visit peardeck.com .

About GoGuardian

With over a decade of experience, including pioneering the use of AI in K-12 education, GoGuardian delivers best-in-class solutions built with educators, not just for them. Our suite of products, powered by purpose-driven, customizable AI and actionable insights, enables what matters most: safer schools, empowered teachers, and thriving students. Trusted by over 2 million educators and more than 10,000 schools, GoGuardian supports 25 million students nationwide—representing 50% of all public and private K–12 learners in the U.S.

GoGuardian’s curriculum and instruction suite, Pear Deck Learning , is the only platform that offers teachers support for every instructional step in any topic—all in one place. From lesson planning to state testing, Pear Deck Learning helps teachers deliver engaging instruction, personalized learning tailored to each student’s needs, and meaningful assessment all with ease.