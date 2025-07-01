Press Release

July 1, 2025





Renault S.A.: disclosure of trading in own shares

on June 24, 2025

Boulogne-Billancourt, July 1, 2025

In accordance with applicable regulations relating to share buybacks, Renault S.A. hereby declares the buyback of its own shares carried out on June 24, 2025, under the mandate given to an investment services provider for the acquisition of a maximum number of 300,000 Renault shares. The purpose of such share buyback is to cover Renault Group's obligations in the context of the employee shareholding plan “Shareplan 2025” (see press release of June 24, 2025).





Aggregated information (by date and by market)

Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market (MIC Code) 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 24/06/2025 FR0000131906 19,115 39.4529 AQEU 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 24/06/2025 FR0000131906 106,471 39.4539 CEUX 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 24/06/2025 FR0000131906 22,384 39.4533 TQEX 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 24/06/2025 FR0000131906 152,030 39.4508 XPAR TOTAL 300,000 39.4522

Detailed information

The detailed information on these share buybacks is available on Renault Group’s website (www.renaultgroup.com) in the “Investors / Regulated Information / Share buyback program” section.

