July 1, 2025
Renault S.A.: disclosure of trading in own shares
on June 24, 2025
Boulogne-Billancourt, July 1, 2025
In accordance with applicable regulations relating to share buybacks, Renault S.A. hereby declares the buyback of its own shares carried out on June 24, 2025, under the mandate given to an investment services provider for the acquisition of a maximum number of 300,000 Renault shares. The purpose of such share buyback is to cover Renault Group's obligations in the context of the employee shareholding plan “Shareplan 2025” (see press release of June 24, 2025).
Aggregated information (by date and by market)
|Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
|Market (MIC Code)
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|24/06/2025
|FR0000131906
|19,115
|39.4529
|AQEU
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|24/06/2025
|FR0000131906
|106,471
|39.4539
|CEUX
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|24/06/2025
|FR0000131906
|22,384
|39.4533
|TQEX
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|24/06/2025
|FR0000131906
|152,030
|39.4508
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|300,000
|39.4522
Detailed information
The detailed information on these share buybacks is available on Renault Group’s website (www.renaultgroup.com) in the “Investors / Regulated Information / Share buyback program” section.
