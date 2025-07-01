COMBINED GENERAL MEETING

OF JULY 22, 2025

CONDITIONS FOR OBTAINING THE PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS

Bernin (Grenoble), France, on July 1, 2025 - Soitec (Euronext Paris) reminds that the Company’s shareholders are invited to attend the Annual General Meeting to be held on Tuesday July 22, 2025 at 9:30 a.m. (Paris time), in the Auditorium of the VERSO conference Center located at 52 rue de la Victoire, 75009 Paris, France.

The preliminary meeting notice serving as convening notice as provided for in Article R. 225-73 of the French Commercial Code, including the agenda and the draft resolutions to be submitted to the shareholders’ vote during this Annual General Meeting as well as the information on how to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting, has been published in the French legal gazette (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO)) of June 13, 2025, bulletin No 71.

The convening notice for this Annual General Meeting will be published in the French legal gazette “Les Affiches de Grenoble et du Dauphiné” on July 4, 2025.

All the documents related to this Annual General Meeting are available on the Company’s website (www.soitec.com ) , in the section Investors/Shareholders & Analysts/Shareholders’ General Meetings/ 2025 Annual General Meeting, in accordance with laws and regulations in force.

In accordance with article R. 225-88 of the French Commercial Code, shareholders may also obtain the documents provided for in articles R. 225-81 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code, on written request made no later than five days before the date of the General Meeting, i.e. no later than Thursday July 17, 2025. This request shall be sent to the Company's registered office by post, to the attention of the General Secretary, "AG 22 juillet 2025" Parc Technologique des Fontaines - Chemin des Franques - 38190 Bernin - France, or by e-mail to the following address: shareholders-gm@soitec.com. Requests from bearer shareholders must be accompanied by a shareholding certificate delivered by their financial intermediary mentioned in Article L. 211-3 of the French Monetary and Financial Code.



Shareholders are invited to consult regularly the section dedicated to the 2025 Annual General Meeting on the Company's website.

This General Meeting will be broadcast live on Soitec’s website and will also be available for replay.

Agenda

First-quarter 2025-2026 revenue: July 22, 2025, after market close.

About Soitec

Soitec (Euronext - Tech 40 Paris), a world leader in innovative semiconductor materials, has for more than 30 years developed cutting-edge products that combine technological performance and energy efficiency. From its global headquarters in France, Soitec is expanding internationally with its unique solutions. The company occupies a key position in the semiconductor value chain, serving three strategic markets: mobile communications, automotive and industry, and smart devices. Soitec draws on the talent and diversity of its 2,300 employees, of 50 different nationalities, across its sites in Europe, the United States and Asia. More than 4,100 patents have been registered by Soitec.

Soitec, SmartSiC™ and Smart Cut™ are registered trademarks of Soitec.

For more information: https://www.soitec.com/en/

Investor Relations: Media contacts:













investors@soitec.com







Fabrice Baron

+33 6 14 08 29 81

fabrice.baron@omnicomprgroup.com

