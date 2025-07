Vastned NV has received on 30 June 2025 a transparency notification dated 30 June 2025, which indicates that Wassenaar OG B.V., as a result of the acquisition of shares on 30 June 2025, now holds more than 10% of the voting rights of Vastned NV. Wassenaar OG B.V. has thus crossed the 10% threshold (upward).





