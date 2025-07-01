PROACTIS SA - PR ( update on BoD members) 01.07.2025

Press release

Evolution of PROACTIS SA Governance

PARIS, France – (1st July 2025) — Under the terms of the Board of Directors of the company PROACTIS SA (ISIN code : FR0004052561) held on the 25th of June, Mr Andrew REARDON has been appointed as Director in replacement of Mr Monsieur Adrian MCSHANE-CHAPMAN, resigning.

Shareholders will be asked to approve this appointment at the next Annual General Meeting called to approve the financial statements.

Andrew Reardon joined the group Proactis in January 2025 as Group Chief Operating Officer. He has considerable experience in the fields of operational leadership, complex transformational change management, large scale project management and revenue growth programs whose leadership skills and management aptitude have been repeatedly tested under the most demanding circumstances.

As a result of these changes, the Board of Directors of PROACTIS SA is now composed as follows:

Member Functions Mandate expiry date Stephen LINE Chairman of the Board of Directors

Chief Executive Officer Annual General Meeting to approve the financial statements for the year ending January 31, 2028 Lucy FOX Director Annual General Meeting to approve the financial statements for the year ending January 31, 2028 Bonnie MITCHELL Director Annual General Meeting to approve the financial statements for the year ending January 31, 2030 Andrew REARDON Director Annual General Meeting to approve the financial statements for the year ending January 31, 2028

Contacts

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 25 55 00

E-mail: investorContact@proactis.com

