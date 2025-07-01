PROACTIS SA - PR ( update on BoD members) 01.07.2025

Press release
Evolution of PROACTIS SA Governance
PARIS, France – (1st July 2025) — Under the terms of the Board of Directors of the company PROACTIS SA (ISIN code : FR0004052561) held on the 25th of June, Mr Andrew REARDON has been appointed as Director in replacement of Mr Monsieur Adrian MCSHANE-CHAPMAN, resigning.
Shareholders will be asked to approve this appointment at the next Annual General Meeting called to approve the financial statements.
Andrew Reardon joined the group Proactis in January 2025 as Group Chief Operating Officer. He has considerable experience in the fields of operational leadership, complex transformational change management, large scale project management and revenue growth programs whose leadership skills and management aptitude have been repeatedly tested under the most demanding circumstances.
As a result of these changes, the Board of Directors of PROACTIS SA is now composed as follows:
|Member
|Functions
|Mandate expiry date
|Stephen LINE
|Chairman of the Board of Directors
Chief Executive Officer
|Annual General Meeting to approve the financial statements for the year ending January 31, 2028
|Lucy FOX
|Director
|Annual General Meeting to approve the financial statements for the year ending January 31, 2028
|Bonnie MITCHELL
|Director
|Annual General Meeting to approve the financial statements for the year ending January 31, 2030
|Andrew REARDON
|Director
|Annual General Meeting to approve the financial statements for the year ending January 31, 2028
Contacts
Tel: +33 (0)1 53 25 55 00
E-mail: investorContact@proactis.com
* * * *
Attachment