Vereigen Media Elevates from the Source Podcast in Multi-Format Content for B2B Marketing Executives

AUSTIN, Texas, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In today’s fast-paced B2B world, attention spans are short, and decision-makers demand relevance, clarity, and verified insight. Thought leadership isn’t just about creating content, it’s about delivering it in a way that meets professionals where they are - on the go, in meetings, and across multiple digital channels.

Vereigen Media is redefining the thought leadership approach by transforming sourced podcasts into powerful multi-format content experiences for B2B marketing executives. These directly sourced content formats directly align with Vereigen Media’s mission, vision, and value proposition.



These conversations and insights are sourced directly from industry experts and business leaders, ensuring that every piece of content reflects real human engagement, verified first-party data, and authentic thought leadership.

“Vereigen Media doesn’t just deliver content; we ensure engagement. This allows your sales and marketing teams to have the confidence in follow-up and effectively drive revenue impact.”

- Dave Steinmeyer, Managing Partner





Authentic Though Leadership, Straight from Industry Experts

Vereigen Media’s sourced podcast series brings transparency to the frontline, featuring B2B leaders whose ideas align closely with the company’s goals and mission. The content isn’t just curated; it’s carefully selected to reinforce Vereigen Media’s vision for a more innovative, verified, people-first demand generation ecosystem.

Each Podcast episode is repurposed into multiple formats:

Audio episodes

Expert-written blogs

Real-world case studies

Bite-sized social insights

By converting podcast insights into actionable, cross-platform assets, Vereigen Media ensures that education meets execution while giving busy professionals the flexibility to learn, absorb, and apply insights at their pace.

Transparent Content That Reflects Real Engagement

Vereigen Media’s ‘From the Source’ podcast episodes are unlike traditional strategies, they are transparent, relevant, and result-oriented. Every podcast delivers:

Direct Insights from industry experts

Real-Time Industry Trends

Deep-Dive Discussions



The broader vision of Vereigen Media is a “people-first, results-driven demand generation ecosystem built on trust and proven value.”

“Our thought leadership content is an extension of our mission,” said Charlotte Graham, Executive Director of Enterprise Sales. “We highlight real voices and show the process because authenticity is what earns trust.”



Recent From the Source Content includes:

1. Human-Centric AI in B2B:

Hrvoje Smolic, CEO of Graphite Note, shares how no-code AI is transforming B2B insights. It enables non-technical marketing teams to utilize predictive analytics and take control of first-party data. He also explains that, while AI can detect patterns and streamline insights, it has a significant impact on business. It still requires human expertise in crucial decision-making steps. He believes that AI is a helper, and humans are decision-makers.

2. Redefining the Demand Generation Game:

A tactical webinar gives B2B marketers data-driven strategies. These techniques help improve campaign performance, increase conversions, and enhance revenue impact.

These formats, backed by real voices, offer verified thought leadership that addresses real challenges. This helps marketing leaders in Tech, SaaS, Media, Marketplaces, and Admin services lead with confidence.

From Content Delivery to Demand Generation

Vereigen Media’s approach to sourcing podcast thought leadership for a multi-format content hub. This strategy helps build transparent and trusted engagement. We anchor our content with first-party data insights. This drives real pipeline movement and ensures our marketing efforts are based on verifiable engagement. This helps B2B marketing executives lead confidently, backed by intelligence they can trust.

Supporting this is Vereigen Media’s proprietary engine:

107M+ continuously validated first-party contacts.

Zero outsourcing for greater accuracy.

for greater accuracy. Persona-specific delivery via owned digital channels.

Human verification of leads by over 200 trained professionals.

of leads by over 200 trained professionals. Engagement validation is based on the actual time spent.





“Thought leadership isn’t simply about broadcasting content, it’s about resonance,” said Dave Steinmeyer, Managing Partner. “Our content hubs are built for decision-makers who prefer to digest content in a relevant and inobtrusive setting.”

