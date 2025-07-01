WeSalute Celebrates 25 Years as Military & Veterans Benefits Pioneer with Exclusive Airline Partnerships Ahead of Independence Day

SAN ANTONIO, TX, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeSalute, the nation's leading service recognition platform, has continued its expansion of its exclusive airline discounts for its members who are U.S. active duty and military veterans, as the company celebrates its 25th anniversary as a pioneer in veteran discounts and benefits for those who have served the country.

WeSalute has specialized over the past two decades in revolutionizing how military veterans and their families are rewarded with new travel benefits. With six major U.S. airlines now offering exceptional WeSalute discounts on airfare exclusively to its military community of active duty, veterans, and their families, WeSalute reinforces its position as the leader in delivering real value as a thank you in recognition of military service.

As the nation celebrates Independence Day and one of the largest travel weekends of the year, the company's exclusive airline partnerships represent a unique opportunity for over 75 million U.S. active duty, military veterans and their family members to enhance their travel experiences through offering significant savings not found elsewhere.

"Our WeSalute flight discounts with our airline partners showcase what makes WeSalute truly different," said Lin Higgins, co-founder and CEO of WeSalute. "These aren't discounts you can find anywhere else. We've built exclusive airline relationships that deliver real value to the military community with millions of members now having access to the best possible travel benefits."

WeSalute's Airline Partners

Starting with Continental Airlines in 2004, WeSalute airline partnerships now include United Airlines, the largest airline in the world, JetBlue Airways, the leading low-cost carrier in North America, both Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines, who will remain separate brands after their airline merger, American Airlines Vacations, including airfare in discounted all inclusive vacation packages, and most recently, Breeze Airways, the nation’s newest discount airline.

Each airline offers distinct advantages to thank their military and veteran travelers, with WeSalute+ members' savings across most classes of service, including business and first, and no blackout dates. Notably, these WeSalute airfare benefits for discounted travel can be combined with earning each airline’s loyalty points, maximizing value for members who are frequent travelers.

As an additional enhancement to its WeSalute+ discount on airfare, JetBlue Airways provides WeSalute+ Members with the opportunity to check two free bags, saving WeSalute+ Members up to $170 on each JetBlue round-trip flight. This benefit is becoming increasingly valuable as the last airline with standard free bags, Southwest Airlines, has recently ended their free bag program. The recent creation of a WeSalute discount with Breeze Airways, the nation’s newest discount airline launched by JetBlue founder David Neeleman, will serve to broaden member access to exclusive travel savings in underserved markets beyond major airports. Both free members of WeSalute and those enrolled in a premium WeSalute+ Membership can learn about and access Breeze’s exclusive WeSalute military discount from Breeze’s homepage at https://www.flybreeze.com

Low-Cost Travel Protection for Peace of Mind

Beyond exclusive airfare discounts, WeSalute provides low-cost travel insurance to ensure military veterans and their families can travel safely with confidence year round. WeSalute Travel Protection offers a robust package of medical travel insurance and travel assistance services available 365 days a year, including $50,000 in MedEvac insurance for emergencies occurring 100 miles or more from home, $5,000 in accidental death and dismemberment coverage, 24-hour medical assistance including emergency doctor referrals and prescription replacement, and worldwide travel assistance for everyday travel needs like locating ATMs, handling delayed baggage, and obtaining pre-trip travel advice. WeSalute Travel Protection has proven invaluable to members like disabled Army Veterans Gary and Trisha Young, whose $50,000 MedEvac coverage enabled a life-saving Lear Jet transport from Ohio to Wyoming when Gary experienced kidney failure while visiting family, demonstrating how WeSalute's commitment to serving the military community extends far beyond traditional discounts to provide critical support when it matters most.

WeSalute Members: Highly Engaged Travelers

WeSalute discounts on airfare are especially attractive to the Millennials, Zillennials and Gen Z’ers who are known to have an abiding commitment to travel and represent WeSalute's largest member cohort. This younger generation of service members and military veterans are digital natives that actively utilize and redeem WeSalute’s comprehensive travel savings and other benefits that extend beyond the exclusive discounts to include premier member services, the WeSalute Marketplace on WeSalute.com with immediate online access to shop offers, and with exclusive access to benefits specialists that counsel members on the best travel and discount benefits to enhance their lifestyles.

"We're not just delivering military veteran discounts," Lin continued. "Our WeSalute+ Personal Benefit Specialists offer significant value for those enrolled in our premium WeSalute+ Membership. We work directly with our members to maximize the WeSalute Members benefits created to enhance all areas of their lives, including their travel experiences. This high-touch relationship with our members sets us apart in our mission to deliver A Real Thank You®, in addition to our WeSalute's airline partnerships that offer unmatched value in travel for our members.”

As the leader in military veteran travel discounts over the past 25 years, WeSalute has continuously grown its travel offerings in addition to its airfare discounts to include exclusive WeSalute savings on car rentals, bus fares, hotels and resorts, and now cruises. In the past year, WeSalute has partnered with Carnival Cruise Line, known as America's Cruise Line, with the creation of exclusive savings for WeSalute+ Members, so they may enjoy military events and celebrations of their service on every Carnival cruise. Avis Budget Group, a longstanding WeSalute partner since 2007, has recently enhanced their WeSalute+ offer to include free Avis Preferred Plus, waiving its standard requirement of $4,000+ Avis spending or more than 10 Avis rental bookings, to give members access to their loyalty program’s premium levels of service at no additional cost.

The company's travel partnerships represent the culmination of decades of experience in recognizing the service of our active duty, military veterans, and their families and building relationships that deliver genuine value. The company continues to actively seek new brand partnerships to expand benefits for its growing membership base of over 3 million qualified military consumers. Businesses interested in exploring a partnership with WeSalute to provide exclusive benefits to military families can visit http://business.wesalute.com to learn more about our partnership opportunities.

About WeSalute

Founded with the creation of the nation’s first veterans discount in February 2000, WeSalute is now the nation’s first service recognition platform. WeSalute has delivered greater respect, recognition and rewards for military members, veterans, and their families for over 25 years, and is currently expanding its service recognition platform to include nurses, first responders, medical professionals, government employees, teachers and students, representing the next generation of service workers. WeSalute creates exclusive partnerships with major brands to deliver A Real Thank You® with special discounts to acknowledge the commitment to service in our communities and to our country, along with a secure military ID, the WeSalute+ ID Card, personalized with military branch of service, low-cost insurance, drug discounts, jobs and career support, and benefit counseling services, to enhance the lifestyles of those who serve to protect us and keep our world safe.

WeSalute Membership

Enroll for free WeSalute or a 30 day trial of WeSalute+

https://www.wesalute.com

Business Partnership Inquiries

Brands interested in partnering with WeSalute can submit partnership interest at http://business.wesalute.com.

Media Contact:

Roy Asfar - SVP, Marketing

Email: press@wesalute.com