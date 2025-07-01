Disclosure of trading in own shares

 | Source: Publicis Groupe S.A Publicis Groupe S.A

Disclosure of trading in own shares
from 06/23/2025 to 06/30/2025

Paris – July 1st, 2025

Shares purchased following the program approved at the Shareholders’ Meetings of May 27, 2025.

Transaction Details: Publicis Groupe SA

Name of the IssuerIdentity Code of the IssuerISINIntermediary NameIdentify Code of the IntermediaryCurrency
Publicis Groupe SA2138004KW8BV57III342FR0000130577BOFA SECURITIES EUROPE SA549300FH0WJAPEHTIQ77EUR

Total number of shares purchased according to trading venues:

Name of the Issuer Identity code of the financial instrument)Day of the transactionTotal number of shares purchasedDaily weighted average purchase price of the shares (€)Gross ConsiderationVenue
PUBLICIS GROUPEFR000013057723/06/202580,01793.57557,487,630.78XPAR
PUBLICIS GROUPEFR000013057723/06/2025---CEUX
PUBLICIS GROUPEFR000013057723/06/2025---AQEU
PUBLICIS GROUPEFR000013057723/06/2025---TQEX
PUBLICIS GROUPEFR000013057724/06/2025---XPAR
PUBLICIS GROUPEFR000013057724/06/2025---CEUX
PUBLICIS GROUPEFR000013057724/06/2025---AQEU
PUBLICIS GROUPEFR000013057724/06/2025---TQEX
PUBLICIS GROUPEFR000013057725/06/202571,07193.81636,667,618.26XPAR
PUBLICIS GROUPEFR000013057725/06/2025---CEUX
PUBLICIS GROUPEFR000013057725/06/2025---AQEU
PUBLICIS GROUPEFR000013057725/06/2025---TQEX
PUBLICIS GROUPEFR000013057726/06/202590,48393.52998,462,865.94XPAR
PUBLICIS GROUPEFR000013057726/06/2025---CEUX
PUBLICIS GROUPEFR000013057726/06/2025---AQEU
PUBLICIS GROUPEFR000013057726/06/2025---TQEX
PUBLICIS GROUPEFR000013057727/06/202558,91795.62425,633,890.99XPAR
PUBLICIS GROUPEFR000013057727/06/2025---CEUX
PUBLICIS GROUPEFR000013057727/06/2025---AQEU
PUBLICIS GROUPEFR000013057727/06/2025---TQEX
PUBLICIS GROUPEFR000013057730/06/202576,54795.90587,341,301.27XPAR
PUBLICIS GROUPEFR000013057730/06/202550,31296.02544,831,229.92CEUX
PUBLICIS GROUPEFR000013057730/06/20252,26496.1421217,665.71AQEU
PUBLICIS GROUPEFR000013057730/06/20253,15196.1451302,953.21TQEX
* Rounded to four decimal places Total:432,76294.613640,945,156.10 

About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients’ transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs around 108,000 professionals.
