Additional Treasury Bond Auction Announcement - RIKB 32 1015 - Switch Auction

Following the settlement of HFF bonds issued by ÍL Fund (formerly the Housing Financing Fund), it has been decided to hold a switch auction, giving owners of the inflation-linked government bond series RIKS 50 0915 the opportunity to exchange them for the nominal bond series RIKB 32 1015. Interested parties are advised to contact a primary dealer to participate in the switch auction.

Series RIKB 32 1015 ISIN IS0000037752 Maturity Date 10/15/2032 Auction Date 07/03/2025 Settlement Date 07/08/2025 Buyback issue RIKS 50 0915 Buyback price (clean) 112.9150, which is equivalent to a yield of 2.78%

On the Auction Date, between 10:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m., the Government Debt Management will auction Treasury bonds in the Series, with the ISIN number and with the Maturity Date according to the table above. The Treasury bond will be delivered in electronic form on the Settlement Date.

Payment for the bonds can only be made with the Buyback issue at the Buyback price. Cash is not accepted.

The value of the Buyback bond is determined by the Buyback price plus accrued interest and indexation (i.e. dirty price). The bonds must be delivered to the Central Bank before 14:00 on the Settlement Date.

No fee is paid in relation to the purchase of RIKS 50 0915.

Further reference is made to the description of the Treasury bond and the General Terms of Auction of Treasury Bonds.

Further information can be obtained from Government Debt Management at tel: +354 569 9994 or by email to lanamal@lanamal.is.