Aleutian Airways to Elevate Alaska Connectivity with First ATR-600 Aircraft

ANCHORAGE, Ala., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleutian Airways, operated by Sterling Airways, is proud to announce a major step forward in its mission to connect the communities of Alaska to Anchorage and beyond: the acquisition of its first ATR-600 aircraft through a new partnership with Azorra Aircraft Leasing.

This milestone not only expands the airline’s fleet but unlocks new possibilities for serving more destinations across Alaska's rugged and breathtaking landscape.

With its fleet of Saab 2000 aircraft, Aleutian currently provides vital service to Anchorage, Dutch Harbor, King Salmon, Homer, Cold Bay, Sand Point, and Kenai, and has been a major force in supporting Alaska’s thriving tourism, fishing, and resource sectors. With the ATR-600’s enhanced range, efficiency, and short-runway performance, Aleutian Airways is now poised to reach even more communities, especially those previously inaccessible by its current fleet.

The ATR-600 is renowned for its fuel efficiency, next-generation avionics, and commitment to passenger comfort, featuring a modern, spacious cabin and state-of-the-art cockpit—making it ideally suited for Alaska’s demanding flying environment.

“This is more than a fleet upgrade—it’s a transformational leap,” said Wayne Heller, President and CEO. “The ATR-600 equips us with the tools to dream bigger and canvas the state more extensively. It’s a testament to our team’s relentless commitment to safety, excellence, and connecting people across this extraordinary state. We’re not just growing—we’re evolving to meet the future head-on.”

As Aleutian Airways writes the next chapter of its short but storied journey, this aircraft symbolizes the company’s unwavering dedication to innovation, opportunity, and the people of Alaska.

About Aleutian Airways

Aleutian Airways, operated by Sterling Airways, is a joint venture between Wexford Capital and McKinley Alaska Private Investment, to answer the community’s need for reliable airline service to the Aleutian Islands as well as other destinations throughout Alaska. More information can be found at flyaleutian.com.

About Sterling Airways

Sterling Airways dba Aleutian Airways, a portfolio company of Wexford Capital LP, has the mission to set a new standard in aviation. Led by a team of experienced airline professionals, Sterling provides the highest level of safety, customer service and professionalism in the industry. For more information visit flysterling.com

Contact: Wendy Rose, Manager of Marketing and Corporate Communications, 907-600-7071; wendy.rose@flyaleutian.com