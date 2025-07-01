Tech Expert Stephanie Humphrey Shares Her Top Picks for a Smarter, Simpler Summer with YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As summer gets underway, many of us are looking for smart ways to simplify life. Recently, technology and lifestyle expert Stephanie Humphrey partnered with D S Simon Media for a satellite media tour to share her favorite tools to help you make the most of the season.

From minimalist phones to powerful Wi-Fi and cleaning tech that works while you relax, here are her top picks for the summer season:

Mindful Connectivity with Mudita Kompakt:

For anyone looking to cut down on digital distractions and be more present, the Mudita Kompakt is a minimalist mobile phone with a distraction-free interface — no social media, just the essentials like calling, texting, and practical tools like a calendar and notes. With up to 6 days of battery life, it’s perfect for summer.

Its E Ink screen is easy on the eyes and stays readable even in bright sunlight. For travel, offline apps like navigation help save data, while dual SIM and eSIM support cut international costs. Compact, available in three colors, and featuring a physical switch to completely disconnect — it helps you focus on what matters most to you.

Consumers can receive 15% off with the code TV15.

Smarter Spending with Affirm:

With the summer shopping season in full swing, Affirm helps shoppers pay over time for tech must-haves — like headphones or gaming consoles — with no late or hidden fees. Consumers can shop with Affirm at top retailers like Amazon, Samsung, Newegg, and more.

It’s simple: download the Affirm app to shop virtually almost anywhere or select Affirm at checkout to get started.

Next-Level Outdoor Connectivity with eero:

As summer heats up, our outdoor spaces are getting smarter — and your WiFi should too. The eero Outdoor 7 is a mesh Wi-Fi device that delivers a fast, reliable connection for all your outdoor moments.

With next-gen Wi-Fi 7 speeds and coverage up to 15,000 square feet, it keeps everything connected — security cameras, smart lights, even WiFi grills. It’s IP66-rated, built to withstand dust, rain, snow, and extreme temperatures from -40 to 131 degrees.

Installation is quick and easy. It mounts to virtually any outdoor surface and connects seamlessly through the eero app. Plus, with eero’s TrueMesh™ technology, you’re always on the most reliable signal — with virtually no buffering or dropouts.

The eero Outdoor 7 is available now at eero.com, Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Best Buy.

Effortless Cleaning with Narwal:

For hassle-free summer cleanups, the Narwal Freo Z10 robot vacuum and mop delivers industry-leading 15,000pa suction, MopExtend to reach corners, and an all-in-one base station for truly hands-free cleaning — so you can get back to enjoying your summer.

Also, the Narwal S20 Pro offers fast, efficient cleaning in one pass with a self-washing mop system. Both options help keep floors spotless with minimal effort.

Shop Narwal this Prime Day and save up to 52% on all products.

For more tech tips, follow Stephanie at @TechLifeSteph.

About Stephanie Humphrey

Technology and Lifestyle Expert Stephanie Humphrey is a former engineer who merges her passion for lifestyle media with in-depth tech expertise. She is currently a technology contributor for ABC News.

