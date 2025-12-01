Experts Discuss the Everyday Distractions Putting Drivers at Risk with YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The holiday travel season is officially here, bringing more cars, heavier traffic, and heightened distractions on America’s roadways. As millions prepare to visit family and friends, the Travelers Institute and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) are urging drivers to stay focused behind the wheel, especially during one of the busiest travel periods of the year. Recently, Jessica Kearney and Ginny Brzezinski from the Travelers Institute and Jessica Cicchino from IIHS participated in a countrywide satellite media tour to discuss distracted driving and share tips for drivers to stay safe while on the road.

Despite increased awareness, distracted driving remains one of the biggest safety risks on the road. According to an annual study from Travelers, nearly 3 in ten drivers report having a near-miss due to distraction, and more than 1 in ten admit they’ve been involved in a crash caused by their own distracted driving.

And the risks go far beyond texting. Everyday behaviors such as eating or drinking (83%), reaching for items in the vehicle (82%), and using in-car systems like GPS or Bluetooth (78%) are among the most common distractions reported by drivers.

This year, the Travelers Institute is partnering with the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety to help raise awareness around roadway safety and support IIHS’s 30x30 campaign, an initiative aimed at reducing roadway fatalities by 30% by the year 2030.

For more information, visit travelersinstitute.org and iihs.org

* YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of the Travelers Institute

About the Travelers Institute

The Travelers Institute, the public policy division of The Travelers Companies, Inc., engages in discussion and analysis of public policy topics of importance to the insurance marketplace and to the financial services industry more broadly. The Travelers Institute draws upon the industry expertise of Travelers’ senior management as well as the technical expertise of many of Travelers’ underwriters, risk managers and other experts to provide information, analysis and solutions to public policymakers and regulators. Travelers is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. For more information, visit Travelers.com.

About the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS)

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety is an independent, nonprofit scientific and educational organization dedicated to reducing deaths, injuries, and property damage from motor vehicle crashes. IIHS conducts research and produces ratings on vehicles and safety systems aimed at improving roadway safety.

Media Contact:

Michael O’Donnell

D S Simon Media

212-736-2727

modonnell@dssimon.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9bcda8a5-107d-4672-b960-f952555203ad