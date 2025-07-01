Eos Energy Announces Second Funding Under Its Department of Energy Loan Guarantee to Fuel U.S. Battery Manufacturing Capacity Expansion

TURTLE CREEK, Pa., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) ("Eos" or the “Company”), an American energy company and the leading innovator in designing, sourcing, manufacturing, and providing zinc-based battery energy storage systems (BESS) manufactured in the United States, today announced that it has received its second loan advance from the Department of Energy's (DOE) Loan Programs Office in the amount of $22.7 million. With this advance, the Company has fully drawn the maximum allowable amount under the first tranche of $90.9 million in connection with the completion of its first state-of-the-art manufacturing line.

The loan advance covers 80% of eligible costs, incurred as part of the Company's production expansion plans related to Project AMAZE. These funds support Eos’ ongoing efforts to expand its operational capacity to meet growing customer demand and further its strategic growth objectives.

“Production volumes at our first state-of-the-art manufacturing line are growing every week as we progress toward realizing the full 2 GWh capacity on Line 1,” said Nathan Kroeker, Eos Chief Commercial Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer. “The loan proceeds from the DOE, which follow the recently upsized convertible notes and common stock offerings, continue to strengthen our financial position and position us to scale U.S. production, and advance the build out of our second state of the art manufacturing line.”

To support 6 GWh in recently signed MOU’s that are expected to convert to purchase orders along with rising demand for “buy American”, “build American” solutions, Eos is scaling to meet the growing needs of AI-driven load growth, data centers, and safety conscious storage markets. Eos’ flexible discharge capability – supporting partial, multiple, and long-duration cycling—is ideally suited to match the complex demands of the largest power users in the world.

In response, Eos has submitted a purchase order for its second state-of-the-art manufacturing line, marking a key step in expanding U.S. production and delivering safe, reliable long-duration energy storage for its customers.

The DOE funding builds on Eos successfully closing $336 million in concurrent offerings of common stock and convertible senior notes, which significantly restructured the Company’s balance sheet, lowered its cost of capital, and fueled its ability to grow U.S.-based operations. With this financing, Eos is executing on its long-term strategy: building a robust domestic supply chain, scaling next-generation U.S. battery manufacturing, and creating high-quality American jobs.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. is accelerating the shift to American energy independence with positively ingenious solutions that transform how the world stores power. Our breakthrough Znyth™ aqueous zinc battery was designed to overcome the limitations of conventional lithium-ion technology. It is safe, scalable, secure, sustainable, manufactured in the U.S., and the core of our innovative systems that today provides utility, industrial, and commercial customers with a proven, reliable energy storage alternative for 4 to 16+ hour applications. Eos was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. For more information about Eos (NASDAQ: EOSE), visit eose.com .

