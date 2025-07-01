Meiwu Technology Company Limited and Shenzhen Zhinuo Weichuang Technology Co., Ltd Form Strategic Partnership

SHENZHEN, China, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meiwu Technology Company Limited (“WNW” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: WNW) announced today that today that it entered into an agreement with Shenzhen Zhinuo Weichuang Technology Co., Ltd. (“Zhinuo Weichuang”) to enhance the Company’s brand influence and market competitiveness.

Zhinuo Weichuang, based in Guangdong China, primarily engages in the research, development, and sale of technology products in the fields of smart technology, AI-driven finance, and the internet, as well as the provision of intelligent services and investment-related activities. The Company engaged Zhinuo Weichuang for its comprehensive marketing services for a term from July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026.

Through its resources across the entire internet, Zhinuo Weichuang aims to increase the Company’s brand exposure and strengthen market competitiveness, and enhance the brand’s premium. Leveraging digital marketing technologies and channel networks, Zhinuo Weichuang plans to assist the Company in the analysis of active user data, display data, and browsing behavior across both user and brand-facing channels. This approach will enable more precise targeting and performance insights for the Company’s products. Zhinuo Weichuang also aims to help expand the Company’s market reach across both domestic and international dimensions.

The parties have agreed on a comprehensive service and fee structure. This includes a fixed upfront service fee of RMB 1,000,000 and monthly services fee of RMB 200,000. Zhinuo Weichuang agreed to provide services including (i) market research, strategic planning, and account setup; (ii) ongoing basic operational services, covering content planning, account management, and data analysis; and (iii) API connections and data interface development. Parties also agreed to a performance-based, tiered fee structure linked to the conversion results across major e-commerce platforms such as Taobao, JD.com, Pinduoduo, Douyin, Kuaishou, and WeChat video channel stores.

About Meiwu Technology Company Limited

Meiwu Technology Company Limited is a British Virgin Islands company incorporated on December 4, 2018. Meiwu implemented a strategic transition of its business from online sales of selected high-quality food products and short message service to the skincare industry, and currently engages in the sale of the functional skincare products through Xiamen Chunshang Health Technology Co., Ltd. (“Chunshang Xiamen”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Meiwu in China.

Contact

Meiwu Technology Company Limited

Zhichao Yang

Email: meiwuBS@usmeiwu.com