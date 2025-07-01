Goji Crazy for the Red, White & Blue Bowl at Frutta Bowls

St. Petersburg, Fla., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frutta Bowls, known for its specialty acai bowls and smoothies made with better-for-you ingredients, is turning up the flavor — and the fun — just in time for the Fourth of July. Starting today, all Frutta Bowls locations nationwide will debut the new Red, White & Blue Bowl, made with a base of Blue Spirulina and topped with antioxidant-rich Goji berries (which are red, of course).

To celebrate this patriotic and nutrient-packed launch, Frutta Bowls is offering a limited-edition sticker giveaway to the first 100 guests at each location who visit and make a purchase on Tuesday, July 8. These exclusive stickers are only available while supplies last and are the perfect bonus for superfans of fresh flavor.

“Our Red, White & Blue Bowl is a celebration of bold flavor, vibrant color, and feel-good fuel,” says Alisa Kahn, Senior Director of Marketing at Frutta Bowls. “With antioxidant-rich Goji berries—loved by celebrities and wellness influencers alike—making their debut on our menu, plus an exclusive in-store giveaway, this LTO gives guests a fresh, delicious reason to celebrate summer the Frutta way.”

This limited-time offering not only highlights the bold flavor and health benefits of Goji berries but also showcases Frutta Bowls’ commitment to keeping menus fresh, seasonal, and exciting. According to health professionals, Goji berries are considered a superfood due to their high concentration of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. They are known to support eye health, boost immune function, improve skin health, improve feelings of well-being, stabilize blood sugar, and more.

Blue spirulina is a blue pigment called phycocyanin, extracted from blue-green algae (spirulina). It's a dietary supplement known for its vibrant blue color and potential health benefits, including antioxidant properties and immune-boosting capabilities.

“With its red strawberries, white coconut flakes, and vibrant Goji berries, the Red, White & Blue Bowl is a visually striking and delicious way to celebrate the holiday while fueling your day with clean ingredients,” adds Kahn.

The Red, White & Blue Bowl is available for dine-in, pick-up, and delivery for a limited time. To find a location or order online, go to www.fruttabowls.com. But don’t wait — this treat won’t be around forever.

About FruttaBowls

Founded in 2016 to fulfill a need for fresh and flavorful plant-centric dining options from its original location in Freehold, New Jersey. Frutta Bowls has since grown to more than 40 locations in 16 states. Frutta Bowls is a WOWorks brand. To learn more, visit fruttabowls.com. Follow Frutta Bowls on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X.

About WOWorks

Founded in 2020, WOWorks was formed with a mission to help guests pursue their passions and live their best lives by serving healthy, nutritious, and flavorful meals along with its Vow to “WOW!” guest hospitality. Fully owned by Centre Lane Partners, LLC, WOWorks’ portfolio consists of: Saladworks, the nation’s leading fast-casual salad brand; Frutta Bowls, a unique restaurant franchise serving a variety of superfood bowls, fresh fruit smoothies, protein bites, and more; Barberitos, a quick serve concept serving Southwestern-inspired dishes; Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, a popular Mediterranean restaurant concept; Z! Eats, formerly known as Zoup!, a fast-casual concept serving better-for-you soups, salads, sandwiches and more, and most recently, The Simple Greek, which offers a fresh and healthy take on traditional Greek recipes in a fast-casual setting. For more information, visit https://woworksusa.com/.

