NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- Shirofune

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by Shirofune that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, "Shirofune Enhances Amazon Ads Automation with AMC Integration to Enable Lifetime Value-Based Optimization," issued July 1, 2025, over GlobeNewswire.
Recommended Reading
-
July 01, 2025 08:00 ET | Source: ShirofuneShirofune Enhances Amazon Ads Automation with AMC Integration to Enable Lifetime Value-Based Optimization
EL SEGUNDO, Calif., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shirofune, the leading platform for digital advertising automation, today announced it has enhanced its advertising automation tool by...Read More
-
April 16, 2025 08:00 ET | Source: ShirofuneShirofune Launches “Explore Life After Marin Software” Program with Free Trial and Full Onboarding Support
EL SEGUNDO, Calif., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shirofune, the leading platform for digital advertising automation, today announced a dedicated migration program to support marketers, brands,...Read More