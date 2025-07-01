Granting of Stock Options and Vesting of Restricted Share Units

In accordance with the Remuneration Policy of Alvotech (the “Company”), which was approved at the Company’s Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) on June 6, 2023, at the 2025 AGM held on June 25, 2025, four independent board directors each received a stock option grant allowing the purchase of up to 24,784 Alvotech shares.

The aim of the stock option grants is to align the long-term interests of the board members and the Company. The relevant key terms and conditions of the Company´s Equity Incentive Plan approved by Alvotech’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting on June 13, 2022 are as follows:

The stock option agreements entitle the grantee to purchase Alvotech shares at an exercise price of USD 9.28 per share*.

The options are subject to a vesting period over three years with yearly vesting, i.e. one third of the options vest each year starting on the AGM where the stock options were awarded.

The options are only exercisable if the grantee is still a member of the board of Alvotech at the time of vesting.

Attached to this announcement are filings with the Luxembourg Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) made by the respective four independent board directors of their vested RSUs, in accordance with previous grants.

*The exercise price is determined by the opening price of the Company's ordinary shares on the Nasdaq US stock exchange on the date of the grant, in this case on June 25, 2025.



