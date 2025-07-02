Univest Securities, LLC Congratulates Client Houston American Energy Corp. on its Latest Acquisition of Abundia Global Impact Group, LLC

New York, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univest Securities, LLC (“Univest”), a member of FINRA and SIPC, and a full-service investment bank and securities broker-dealer firm based in New York, is pleased to congratulate its client, Houston American Energy Corp. (“HUSA”) , on its recent acquisition of Abundia Global Impact Group, LLC (“AGIG”). The acquisition is positioned to create a leading company focused on converting waste plastics into high-value, drop-in low-carbon fuels and chemical products.

Following the acquisition, AGIG will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of HUSA. The combined company will be led by Abundia’s founder, Ed Gillespie, who will serve as Chief Executive Officer and will join the Board of Directors. The acquisition combines HUSA’s public market platform with Abundia’s proprietary pyrolysis technology, positioning HUSA to serve the growing global demand for sustainable fuels, Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), and recycled chemical feedstocks.

Univest has maintained a longstanding strategic partnership with HUSA, supporting HUSA’s growth along its corporate journey. Since 2021, Univest has acted as the sole placement agent for HUSA in multiple capital markets transactions. Through registered direct offerings, private placements, and at-the-market offerings, Univest has successfully assisted HUSA in raising approximately $17 million. These efforts have provided essential capital to support HUSA’s operational needs and strategic initiatives. This close collaboration reflects a strong alignment of vision and mutual commitment to long-term value creation, and paves the way for supporting HUSA continuously as it enters this exciting new chapter following its recent acquisition.

About Univest Securities, LLC

Registered with FINRA since 1994, Univest Securities, LLC provides a wide variety of financial services to its institutional and retail clients globally including brokerage and execution services, sales and trading, market making, investment banking and advisory, and wealth management. It strives to provide clients with value-add service and focuses on building long-term relationships with its clients. As a prominent name on Wall Street, Univest has successfully raised over $1.3 billion in capital for issuers across the globe since 2019 and has completed approximately 100 transactions spanning a wide array of investment banking services in various industries, including technology, life sciences, industrial, consumer goods, etc. For more information, please visit: https://www.univest.us/.

About Houston American Energy Corp.

Houston American Energy Corp. is a renewable energy company focused on converting waste materials into valuable low-carbon fuels and chemicals. Through its proprietary pyrolysis technology, the company addresses the global plastic waste crisis while supplying high-demand products like sustainable aviation fuel and recycled feedstocks to the energy and chemical industries. For more information, please visit: http://www.houstonamerican.com/.

For more information, please contact:

Univest Securities, LLC

Edric Guo

Chief Executive Officer

75 Rockefeller Plaza, Suite 18C

New York, NY 10019

Phone: (212) 343-8888

Email: info@univest.us