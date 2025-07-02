How K&F CONCEPT Became the No.1 Filter Brand for Photographers in 2025

SHENZHEN, China, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Euromonitor International’s 2025 research, K&F CONCEPT, a leading photography accessories brand, has secured its position as the No.1 filter brand among camera accessory brands worldwide.

Unrivaled Market Leadership

Through sustained investment in product innovation and global market expansion, K&F CONCEPT is rapidly emerging as a leading brand in the photography accessories industry. With operations in over 120 countries and annual revenue exceeding hundreds of millions of USD, the brand continues to strengthen its global presence.

According to Euromonitor International's 2025 research, K&F CONCEPT has achieved the No.1 position in global online retail sales of lens filters, surpassing other major camera accessory brands in this segment.





Tapping Industry Trends

The rise in video creation, professional photography, and content creation across diverse platforms has driven more demand for lens filters. K&F CONCEPT’s exceptional optical quality captivates a wide range of users, from content creators to professional photographers, as showcased at CP+ 2025, where its booth attracted thousands. Social media users praised its filter as exceeding expectation for transforming creative workflows.

CEO Vision

“At K&F CONCEPT, our core values are rooted in the belief that there are no small parts—not in our products, and not in our community. Whether you're just starting out or shooting professionally, your vision matters,” said Ken Wang, CEO of K&F CONCEPT. “That’s why we have been creating tools for every level, every budget—so everyone can focus on the shot, not the gear.”

Complete Filter Matrix for All

K&F CONCEPT is committed to building a comprehensive and diverse filter lineup.

Classified by function, mounting type, and device compatibility, the filters cover a wide range of shooting scenarios—from everyday photography to professional creation—to meet the diverse needs of photographers.

In terms of functionality, they are broadly categorized into Standard and High-Performance series.

Standard: Designed for everyday photography, this series includes essential filters like ND, UV, CPL, and effects filters. These deliver reliable performance and affordability for enthusiasts and professionals alike.

High-Performance: Engineered for photographers with specialized demands, this series builds on core filter functions with enhanced quality and advanced features. Key offerings include:

True Color Series: Ensures precise color fidelity by eliminating yellow casts for authentic, vibrant results.

Ultra-Low Reflectivity Series: Minimizes flare and ghosting caused by filter-induced reflections, ideal for pristine image clarity.

Nano-Xcel Pro Series: Features 36-layer nano-coatings with 0.15% ultra-low reflectivity for superior clarity, plus premium brass frames for exceptional durability and optical performance.

This reflects K&F CONCEPT’s commitment to innovation and accessibility, ensuring every photographer finds the ideal filter to elevate their craft.





Future in Focus

As global photography surges, K&F CONCEPT will bring its camera filter quality to devices like smartphones and action cameras, delivering pro-level effects to enthusiasts.

About K&F CONCEPT——SEE THE UNSEEN

K&F CONCEPT is a pioneering photography accessory brand committed to empowering global creators with innovative, high-performance tools for professional imaging. Since 2012, we’ve crafted premium filters, tripods, adapters, backpacks, cleaning tools, and camera batteries. Honored with Japan’s DGP Grand Gold Award for five years as well as the prestigious Red Dot and iF Design Awards, K&F CONCEPT combines innovative design with precision craftsmanship to empower photographers with exceptional experiences and unleash their creative potential.

For more information, please visit official website.

