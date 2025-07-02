IMCD awarded EcoVadis Platinum medal

Rotterdam, The Netherlands (02 July 2025) – IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a global leading partner for the distribution and formulation of speciality chemicals and ingredients, announces it has been awarded the Platinum medal by EcoVadis. This recognition places IMCD in the top 1% of companies globally assessed by EcoVadis for sustainability in the last 12 months. IMCD achieved an overall score of 84 points.

EcoVadis is a globally recognised provider of business sustainability ratings, evaluating companies’ ESG practices and performance in four areas: environment, labour & human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement.

The EcoVadis methodology is aligned with leading sustainability standards and frameworks, including the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), and ISO.

Notable performance highlights from this year’s assessment include:

Sustainable procurement - Structured supplier screening and auditing practices, supported by IMCD’s Together for Sustainability (TfS) membership, were positively evaluated by EcoVadis.





Social responsibility - Training and development programmes, including Women in Leadership and Rising Leaders, contributed to an increased score.





Environmental initiatives - Recognition was given for the Company’s efforts aimed at reducing emissions and commitment to align with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).





“Receiving the EcoVadis Platinum medal is a meaningful confirmation that our efforts to embed sustainable practices into our daily operations are paying off. It reassures our business partners that IMCD meets ESG standards across all areas of business”, said Cecile Westerhuis, Group Director Sustainability. “We still have more to do though, and we focus our efforts on supporting the sustainability journey of our customers and collaborating with industry partners to scale initiatives that enhance data transparency and reduce Scope 3 emissions.”

- xxx-

About IMCD

IMCD, based in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, is a leading global partner for the distribution and formulation of speciality chemicals and ingredients. IMCD is an expert solutions provider and adds sustainable value to the supply chain. Every day professionals focus on providing the best service through commercial and operational excellence. The company is mindful of the role they play in creating a better planet for all and formulates with consciousness and executes with care, to address business challenges of tomorrow, in partnership and transparency.

In 2024, with over 5,100 employees, IMCD realised revenues of EUR 4,728 million. IMCD N.V.’s shares are traded at Euronext Amsterdam (symbol: IMCD) and included in the Dutch ESG AEX index, as one of 25 companies within the AEX and AMX indices demonstrating best ESG practices.

For further information, please visit www.imcdgroup.com

Media contact

Muriel Werlé

Corporate Communications Director

+31 10 290 86 14

mediarelations@imcdgroup.com

Investor relations contact

Tosca Holtland

Head of Investor Relations

+31 10 290 86 53

ir@imcdgroup.com

