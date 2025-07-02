PRESS RELEASE

July 2, 2025

RENAULT GROUP: EMPLOYEE SHARE OWNERSHIP, A SUSTAINED COMMITMENT

For the fourth consecutive year, Renault Group’s employee shareholding plan has set a new record. With a subscription rate of 44.3%, continuing to rise since 2023, this edition confirms employees’ commitment to collective success.

In total, nearly 95,000 employees will receive 3 free shares. Among them, nearly 48,000 also subscribed to shares at a preferential price of €31.34, reflecting a 30% discount.

This 2025 edition will result in the transfer of nearly 1.52 million additional shares to employees, representing 0.52% of Renault SA’s share capital. Following the operation, employees will hold approximately 6.31% of the company’s capital.

Boulogne-Billancourt, July 2, 2025 – Held from May 12 to 30, 2025, the fourth edition of Renault Group’s employee shareholding plan enabled employees in 30 countries1 to receive 3 free shares, and those in 24 countries to subscribe under preferential conditions. With nearly 95,000 employees taking part, this high level of participation reflects the growing trust in employee shareholding - a key driver of employee engagement and collective success.

“By renewing this initiative, Renault Group reaffirms its commitment to sharing the value created with those who make it possible every day. The strong participation in the employee shareholding plan reflects the trust our people place in the Group’s strategy and their deep connection to the company. For the fourth consecutive year, their engagement confirms the key role employee shareholding plays in shaping our corporate culture. With 6.31% of the company’s capital now held by employees, we are strengthening a model based on shared performance, recognition, and trust - essential levers for building a sustainable future together.” said Bruno Laforge, Chief People and Organization Officer, Renault Group

Employee shareholding: a key driver of collective performance

The contributions provided as part of the 2025 employee shareholding plan (up to 6 free shares per employee2) represent approximately 359,000 shares, or 0.12% of Renault SA’s capital, which will be allocated free to the Group's employees.

In addition, nearly 48,000 employees - representing 44.3% of eligible employees - participated in the share subscription offer under the plan. Employees’ total investment amounted to over €36.5 million. This corresponds to more than 1,165,000 subscribed shares, or 0.40% of Renault SA’s share capital.

In total, the operation will result in the transfer of approximately 1,524,000 shares to employees - equivalent to 0.52% of Renault SA’s capital - held through an Employee Mutual Fund (FCPE) or, in some countries, directly in a registered securities account.

Following the allocation of shares under the plan, employees will hold approximately 6.31% of Renault SA’s capital.

RENAULT GROUP

INVESTOR RELATIONS Philippine DE SCHONEN

philippine.de-schonen@renault.com

+33 (0)6 13 45 68 39











RENAULT GROUP PRESS CONTACT





Rié YAMANE

+33 6 03 16 35 20

rie.yamane@renault.com





Florentina DECA

+33 6 32 13 69 15

florentina.deca@renault.com

1 Germany, Argentina, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, China, Colombia, South Korea, Croatia, Spain, France, Hungary, India, Ireland, Italy, Malta, Morocco, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Czech Republic, Romania, United Kingdom, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, Türkiye, and Ukraine.

2 Unilateral matching contribution equivalent to 3 shares, with an additional matching contribution capped at the equivalent of 3 shares in case of subscription to the offer.

