Turntide Technologies Secures Hitachi Order to Power the First Battery Trains Built in the UK

Gateshead, U.K. and Atlanta, Georgia, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turntide Technologies, a global leader in electrification solutions, has been selected by Hitachi Rail to supply Gen 2 lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery system for its Grand Central intercity battery train contract.

Turntide Technologies will supply next-generation LFP batteries, which are designed to be smaller and more powerful than previous lithium-ion batteries. This order comes after Hitachi Rail was awarded a contract to build nine battery intercity (tri-mode) trains for Arriva’s Grand Central and Angel Trains. These will be the first new battery trains manufactured in the U.K.

Hitachi will place orders worth nearly £10 million with Turntide Technologies to continue R&D and supply LFP batteries. This commitment creates valuable backlog and pipeline for Turntide Technologies over the coming years and will result in the expansion of their Gateshead facility.

In addition to the battery systems, Turntide’s solution includes an advanced battery management system featuring Safety Integrity Level 2 functional safety, compliant with IEC 61508, to detect and mitigate hazards in the event of system failures. It also meets IEC 62243 cybersecurity standards, ensuring safe, secure, and reliable performance for next-generation mobility.

With Turntide based in Gateshead and Hitachi Rail’s factory in Newton Aycliffe, this continued partnership ensures that rolling stock manufacturing can unlock new growth in the North East battery sector. Both companies believe that new battery trains, and retrofitting batteries onto existing trains, can create a sizeable and long-term advanced manufacturing and industrial opportunity for U.K. Plc.

This investment in battery technology also comes in the 200th anniversary of the railways being born in the North East, highlighting how the region is a global leader in shaping the future of transport.

Industry Minister Sarah Jones said, “This is great news for the North East’s thriving advanced manufacturing sector, and it’s fitting that this comes in the 200th anniversary of the railways being born in the region.



"Pioneering battery technologies are key to keeping U.K. industry at the forefront of innovation, and our modern Industrial Strategy will drive growth in sectors like these and support good, skilled jobs as part of our Plan for Change.”

Steve Hornyak, CEO of Turntide Technologies, said, “This is a major win for Turntide. Our collaborative relationship with Hitachi Rail transitions from strength to strength and being selected for this milestone project reflects the quality and innovation of our electrification technology. As battery-electric trains gain global momentum, we’re honored to support a project that represents not just regional progress, but a broader shift toward sustainable transport across continents. In the year that marks 200 years of rail, it’s fitting that our region remains at the forefront of transport innovation, helping shape a more sustainable future for passengers, operators, and the environment.”

Koji Agatsuma, Chief Technology Officer Vehicles, Hitachi Rail said, “Our additional £10 million investment into Turntide Technologies demonstrates our commitment to North East battery innovation.

"Battery trains aren’t just about delivering greener, quieter journeys—they also create a new advanced manufacturing opportunity and unlocks energy optimization through vehicle-to-grid technology.

"As we celebrate 200 years of Stockton-Darlington railway, it’s fitting that Northern passengers will ride trains built in Newton Aycliffe, powered by cutting-edge battery technology from Gateshead. I hope our partnership with Turntide Technologies can inspire the next generation of rail innovation.”

Paul Hutchings, Managing Director of Arriva UK Trains’ Rail Services, said, “We're extremely proud of our roots in the North East, so we’re thrilled that the technologically advanced batteries for our new fleet of trains for Grand Central will also be manufactured there. This is an important milestone on our decarbonization journey allowing us to operate on electrified and non-electrified tracks across the country. This partnership in developing state-of-the-art technology will reduce emissions and fuel usage, while giving passengers a more comfortable experience."

This latest development strengthens Turntide’s long-term relationship with Hitachi Rail. In 2020, Turntide signed an exclusive agreement to design and supply of traction battery systems for Hitachi Rail. This resulted in the UK’s first intercity battery train trial which was completed 2024.

The two companies have also collaborated on developing smaller , next-generation battery technology using LFP chemistry. A smaller and more powerful battery is critical to achieving inclusive train design, especially in lower floor rolling stock where space is limited.

ENDS

NEWS RELEASE: ISSUED ON BEHALF OF TURNTIDE TECHNOLOGIES

For further information, contact Lori Ditoro, lori.ditoro@turntide.com.

Editors’ Notes:

Turntide Technologies designs and manufactures best-in-class electric motors, power electronics, energy storage, and thermal equipment for anything that moves.

Turntide Technologies operates in the U.K., North America and India and serves customers in global markets and industries including off highway, recreational vehicles, commercial vehicles, rail, marine, light vehicles, and premium automotive.

Attachment