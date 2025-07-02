Advantest’s VOICE 2025 Draws Record Attendance in Austin, Texas

TOKYO, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) concluded a successful VOICE 2025 at the AT&T Conference Center in Austin, Texas. The event was held on May 12-14 and drew a record-high attendance of over 470 attendees, the majority of whom were Advantest customers and industry partners.

The VOICE 2025 committee received over 200 abstract submissions from 39 global companies across 13 countries. Of those abstracts, 89 papers were presented over two days, the majority of which were written or co-authored by Advantest’s customers. The track listing featured a wide range of topics important to the automatic test equipment (ATE) industry, such as 5G/millimeter wave, high-performance computing, Artificial Intelligence (AI), test methodologies, as well as a new track covering Automotive, Power, Analog, and Mixed Signal.

This year's event featured an exciting lineup of three keynote speakers: John Yi, Fellow at AMD; Andrew Yick, senior director of product and test engineering at Marvell Technology; and Roy Meade, executive director for strategic partnerships at the Texas Institute for Electronics.

In addition to the keynote presentations, attendees had the opportunity to engage with Advantest R&D engineers during the Technology Kiosk Showcase. The event also included "Talk with Experts" lunches, where participants could sit down with experts from Advantest and sponsoring companies to discuss a variety of topics, including silicon photonics, power consumption, thermal control, and silicon validation. Attendees enjoyed valuable networking time during evening events and scheduled breaks. Additionally, a Workshop Day was held on May 15, offering hands-on sessions that focused on advanced RF modulation and demodulation on the V93000 SoC Test System.

The VOICE Partner's Expo took place throughout the event, providing Advantest’s partners and sponsors the chance to meet with attendees and exhibit their latest products and offerings. This year’s headline sponsors were Alliance ATE Consulting Group and ISE Labs/ASE Group.

Best Paper and Best Kiosk Awards

Attendees voted for the Best Paper and Best Kiosk awards using the VOICE mobile app. This year's Best Paper awards were presented to Ritesh Mehta from NVIDIA for his paper titled “Predictive Test Selection for Silicon at System Level Using Machine Learning and Cloud Services,” and to Brian Buras, Keith Schaub, Constantinos Xanthopoulos, Yichuan Lu, and Navnath Raut from Advantest for their paper titled “Leveraging Generative AI for Domain-Specific Knowledge Retrieval and Interaction.” Anik Mehta of Microsoft and Phil Brock of Advantest received an Honorable Mention for their paper, “Left-Shifting Functional Validation to Wafer Sort Test Methodologies.” Additionally, Michael Kozma, Juergen Sang, Alex Perlman, and Benny Wang from Advantest were also given an Honorable Mention for their paper titled “Vmin to the Max: A New Approach to Single-Sequencer Run Searching Test Methodologies.” This year’s Best Kiosk award was won by Keith Schaub, Don Ong, and Nadine Schill from Advantest for their “Advantest Talks Semi” kiosk.

Visionary Award

This year’s Visionary Award was presented to Kar Leong, senior director of test engineering, Qualcomm. Recipients of the Visionary Award are honored for their significant and sustained contributions to VOICE over time. Leong has contributed papers to VOICE for the past nine years and won the award for Best Paper in 2012.

VOICE 2026

VOICE 2026 will be held in Scottsdale, Arizona, at the Fairmount Scottsdale Princess on May 18-20. For more details, please go to: https://voice.advantest.com/.

About VOICE Developer Conference

Managed by a steering committee of volunteer representatives from Advantest and its customers, VOICE is the leading developer conference for the growing international community of users and strategic partners involved with Advantest’s test platforms and solutions, including the V93000 and T2000 SoC test platforms, software and more. The conference offers a unique opportunity to take part in making semiconductor testing operations as efficient and cost-effective as possible. Attendees gain and share valuable insights, build long-lasting relationships and learn what’s new about Advantest test equipment, handlers and applications. For event updates, follow #VOICE2025 on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, high performance computing (HPC) including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications; develops advanced test-interface solutions for wafer sort and final test; produces scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing; and offers system-level test solutions and other test-related accessories. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com

