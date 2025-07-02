Notified Spotlights AI and Unified IR Communications at HKIRA IR Awards Conference 2025

HONG KONG, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notified, the leading provider of investor relations (IR) and public relations (PR) communication technology, proudly participated as Diamond sponsor at the Hong Kong Investor Relations Association (HKIRA) 11th IR Awards Conference and Presentation Luncheon, held last Friday (June 27) at the Conrad Hotel in Hong Kong. The event brought together industry leaders, listed companies, and IR professionals to celebrate best practices and innovation in investor relations.

A highlight of the event was a keynote speech delivered by Melanie Morfill, Director of Notified, APAC. Drawing on over 20 years of industry experience and insights from supporting global clients, Melanie addressed the shifting landscape of IR communications. She emphasized the urgent need for IR teams to break down silos, adapt to fragmented digital audiences, and leverage technology to cut through the noise.

“It’s harder than ever to break through. Audiences are scattered across various digital platforms, attention spans are shrinking, and trust is eroding,” said Melanie. “The most effective communicators are those who adapt quickly, unify IR and PR functions, and use data-driven insights to own their narrative. At Notified, we’re committed to empowering teams to drive business leadership and outcomes through strategic, credible communications.”

After recently announcing the launch of IR Hub, all-in-one platform for all IR communication requirements, Notified followed up with another announcement of upcoming IRIS last week at CIRI 2025. IRIS is the new AI-powered assistant that will be made available directly inside IR Hub and is built to help teams manage growing compliance demands, rising investor expectations, while giving time back to users for strategic work.

The HKIRA 11th IR Awards Conference continues to set the benchmark for excellence in investor relations, recognizing outstanding achievements and fostering professional development across Hong Kong’s listed companies. Notified’s participation underscores its dedication to supporting the IR community with world-class technology, thought leadership, and a vision for the future of corporate storytelling.

