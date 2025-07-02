Everything Blockchain Inc. Eyes Historic First: Tokenizing OTC Stock After Robinhood’s Market-Defining Shift

Jacksonville, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everything Blockchain Inc. (OTC: EBZT), a public company focused on owning and staking the world's fastest-growing crypto networks, announced today that it is actively preparing to tokenize its stock upon completion of its pending capital raise scheduled for early-to-mid July. This groundbreaking move would position EBZT as the first U.S. OTC-listed company to bring its equity fully on-chain, following in the footsteps of major industry players like Robinhood Markets, Superstate, and xStockFi.

Market Validation from Industry Giants

On June 30th, Robinhood unveiled its own stock tokenization rollout at its inaugural crypto keynote in France, enabling European investors to trade tokenized versions of major U.S. equities such as Apple and NVIDIA, 24/7, via blockchain rails. EBZT's proposed strategy aligns with this broader market evolution and builds upon it with a historic first for OTC markets.

"We see tokenization as not just a technology upgrade, but as a core shift in how public companies interact with shareholders, access capital, and create transparency," said Steven Maik, CTO of Everything Blockchain.

"Robinhood's move validates what we've been planning for months," added Arthur Rozenberg, CEO of Everything Blockchain. "As the first OTC company to take this step, we're pioneering a new frontier for retail investors and opening entirely new possibilities for how public companies can operate on blockchain infrastructure."

Industry Momentum Confirms Historic Opportunity

EBZT is evaluating strategic opportunities within the tokenization ecosystem and intends to explore potential collaboration frameworks with leading platforms including Superstate and xStockFi as it develops its on-chain infrastructure.

Massive Market Projections

$24 Trillion Market: HSBC forecasts tokenized assets could reach 10% of global GDP by 2027

$3.3 Trillion Crypto Market: Current cryptocurrency market capitalization continues growing

Retail Demand: Infrastructure requirements accelerating as retail investors seek 24/7 access

EBZT's plan to become the first OTC company to tokenize its equity while building a public blockchain treasury positions the company at the center of this global financial transformation.

Backed by Strategic Crypto Treasury Plan

Tokenization is just one part of EBZT’s board-approved strategy. The company also plans to build a diversified crypto treasury, focused on owning and staking five of the fastest-growing blockchain networks:

Solana (SOL) – high-speed DeFi and NFT platform





– high-speed DeFi and NFT platform XRP (Ripple) – global payments and settlement





– global payments and settlement Hyperliquid (HYPE) – emerging decentralized exchange





– emerging decentralized exchange Bittensor (TAO) – decentralized AI protocol





– decentralized AI protocol Sui (SUI) – next-gen smart contract platform





The goal is to build a blockchain-native treasury that generates income from validator rewards and protocol incentives. Execution will begin once funding is secured.

Historic Market Leadership

As traditional financial markets increasingly embrace blockchain technology, EBZT's dual strategy of being the first OTC tokenization and crypto treasury development creates unprecedented value drivers:

Historic First-Mover Advantage

Pioneer Status: The first OTC company to fully tokenize equity

Uncharted Territory: Opening entirely new market category for retail investors

Market Leadership: Setting the standard for OTC blockchain integration

Strategic Value Drivers

Diversified Exposure: Direct ownership of leading blockchain networks focused on Solana's ecosystem

Operational Innovation: Enhanced shareholder experience through cutting-edge technology

Market Validation: Strategy aligned with major institutional players but first in OTC space

Retail Investor Benefits

Access to Innovation: First opportunity to own tokenized OTC equity

Crypto Exposure: Diversified blockchain treasury provides crypto market exposure through Solana-focused strategy

24/7 Flexibility: Trade on your schedule, not market hours

The convergence of these trends positions EBZT to capture massive value from the broader transformation of global financial infrastructure while giving retail investors unprecedented access to both tokenized equity and crypto treasury exposure powered by Solana's high-performance blockchain.

For more information, visit: www.everythingblockchain.io or follow us on twitter: x.com/ebzt_





About Everything Blockchain Inc.

Everything Blockchain Inc. (OTC: EBZT) is a public company focused on identifying and capitalizing on opportunities within the rapidly evolving blockchain and cryptocurrency sectors. The company's strategy centers on building a diversified portfolio of leading crypto networks, with primary focus on Solana infrastructure, while pioneering innovative approaches to public company operations through blockchain technology. EBZT is positioned to become the first U.S. OTC-listed company to fully tokenize its equity.

For more information, visit: www.everythingblockchain.io

Contact Information

Arthur Rozenberg

CEO, Everything Blockchain, Inc.

arthur.rozenberg@everythingblockchain.io

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to plans related to tokenization, treasury strategy, market opportunities, capital raises, and anticipated benefits of proposed initiatives. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: the completion of necessary financing, regulatory approval, technical execution, market acceptance, competitive factors, and general economic conditions.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. Everything Blockchain Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.



