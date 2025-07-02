KBR Supports Axiom Mission 4 Launch to International Space Station with Embedded Flight Controllers and Astronaut Training

HOUSTON, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) supported the successful launch and execution of Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4), the fourth private astronaut mission to the International Space Station, marking a significant milestone in the company’s expanding role in commercial spaceflight.

KBR provided comprehensive International Space Station systems and medical training to the four Ax-4 crew members, enabling them to live and work aboard the space station during their two-week mission. This training represents the fourth private astronaut mission KBR has supported through its Reimbursable Space Act Agreements with NASA, using its experience and expertise from the Integrated Mission Operations Contract III (IMOC III) and Health and Human Performance Contract (HHPC).

In a first for the company, KBR also embedded four flight controllers into Axiom Space’s mission control center, providing real-time operational support throughout the mission.

“KBR is proud to continue supporting NASA and commercial partners as we push the boundaries of human space exploration,” said Mark Kavanaugh, KBR’s President, Defense, Intel and Space. “This milestone marks an exciting step forward that reflects both our growing footprint in the evolving private space sector and our reputation as a trusted partner in human spaceflight operations.”

Ax-4 launched on June 25 and continues KBR’s legacy of supporting private astronaut missions, following its contributions to Axiom Mission 1, Axiom Mission 2, and Axiom Mission 3.

KBR has worked with every U.S. astronaut since 1968 – from training, health, mission and satellite operations to human spaceflight ground control and extravehicular support.

