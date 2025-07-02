New Jersey Gubernatorial Candidates to Speak at 2025 'MADE in NJ' Manufacturing Day

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program, Inc. (NJMEP) is proud to announce that both 2025 New Jersey gubernatorial candidates, Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill and former Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, will attend this year’s ‘MADE in NJ’ Manufacturing Day. Each will take the stage during separate moderated sessions to share their vision for New Jersey’s manufacturing industry and outline how they plan to support the business community as the state’s next governor.

Taking place on October 3, 2025 at iPlay America in Freehold, NJ, ‘MADE in NJ’ Manufacturing Day is the largest annual manufacturing networking event in the state and the only event of its kind focused exclusively on celebrating and supporting New Jersey’s vibrant manufacturing sector.

A Critical Moment for the Industry

In a time of economic uncertainty and as manufacturers face growing workforce, supply chain, and policy challenges, this year’s event offers more than networking and recognition, it provides business leaders with a rare opportunity to hear directly from the candidates who may shape the state's economic future.

“This is a defining moment,” said Peter Connolly, CEO of NJMEP. “Having both gubernatorial candidates commit to speaking at ‘MADE in NJ’ Manufacturing Day shows just how vital manufacturing is to the future of our state. This may be the only chance many of our manufacturers will have to hear, in person, how each candidate plans to support their businesses moving forward.”

An Unmatched Event for Manufacturing Professionals

Hosted by NJMEP, ‘MADE in NJ’ Manufacturing Day draws hundreds of manufacturers, industry leaders, students, and government officials from across the state. The event features live product showcases, dynamic breakout sessions, interactive exhibits, and an awards ceremony recognizing manufacturing excellence.

With the confirmed participation of both candidates, this year’s event is expected to break attendance records and elevate the conversation around manufacturing’s role in New Jersey’s economic strategy.

Registration is now open at www.njmep.org/events/manufacturing-day.

Sponsorships are still available: https://www.njmep.org/events/manufacturing-day/sponsors/

About NJMEP: NJMEP helps to improve the profitability and competitiveness of small to medium-sized manufacturers in New Jersey. Backed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), NJMEP enables organizations to enhance their productivity and efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve employee performance. For more than 20 years, NJMEP has used its extensive network of connections and proven track record of success to help manufacturers adapt to the latest innovative technologies and best practices to realize nearly $8 billion in value.

Contact:

Michael Womack | Director, Marketing & Communications

mwomack@njmep.org

Tel. 973-747-5491

NJMEP.org