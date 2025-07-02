Inventus Signs Milling Agreement With McEwen Mining

TORONTO, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inventus Mining Corp. (TSXV: IVS) (“Inventus” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has signed a milling agreement with McEwen Mining for the processing of bulk sample material from its 100%-owned Pardo Gold Project, located 65 km northeast of Sudbury, Ontario.

Highlights

Milling agreement signed with McEwen Mining

Bulk Sample extraction from 007 North site progressing on schedule with milling expected in late July

Grade-control drilling resumes to define the remaining 30,000-tonne of 45,000- tonne bulk sampling program



Milling Agreement

Under the newly signed milling agreement with McEwen Mining, Inventus will process bulk sample material from the Pardo Gold Project at McEwen’s Stock Mill. Under the agreement the Company can process up to 5,000 tonnes per month, for a total of up to 45,000 tonnes. A 1,000-tonne bulk sample from Pardo was processed at the Stock Mill in 2017 (see news Jan 3, 2018), yielding an average grade of 4.2 gpt gold with an 89% recovery rate. However, based on the Company’s previous metallurgical testing, recoveries could be up to 95% under optimized conditions.

Bulk Sample Update

Bulk sample extraction at 007 North, targeting 5,000 tonnes, is progressing well with the waste removed and the gold mineralization being blasted and mucked in preparation for crushing and trucking to McEwen’s Stock Mill (Figure 1 - 3). Bulk Sample processing of 007 North material is expected to commence in late July with a series of planned bulk samples ongoing into the first half of 2026. The 007 North Bulk Sample is targeting flat-lying gold mineralization within 6 metres of surface that was previously reported to have an average grade and thickness from grade-control drilling of 3.84 gpt gold over 1.82 metres (see news June 4, 2025).

Drilling Update

Grade-control drilling resumed on June 25th to define the remaining 30,000 tonnes of the planned 45,000-tonne bulk sample program, building on the success of the initial phase that defined the first 15,000 tonnes. The drill will also be conducting Phase 2 resource drilling as part of the Company’s larger plan to define additional gold mineralization in preparation for a maiden resource estimate on the property. Additional updates on drilling progress and results will be provided as the program advances.

Wesley Whymark, President and Head of Exploration comments: “Signing a milling agreement with McEwen Mining is a major milestone for the company. Our Bulk Sample extraction is progressing well with ore being blasted in preparation for the crushing and trucking to McEwen’s Stock Mill for an intended late July processing run. This program is the start of something transformative for the Company. The data and gold revenue generated from this program will build value for shareholders by demonstrating the economics of near-surface flat-lying gold mineralization at Pardo.”

About Inventus Mining Corp.

Inventus is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the world-class mining district of Sudbury, Ontario. Our principal assets are a 100% interest in the Pardo Paleoplacer Gold Project and the Sudbury 2.0 Critical Mineral Project located northeast of Sudbury. Pardo is the first important paleoplacer gold discovery found in North America. Inventus has approximately 203 million common shares outstanding.

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person responsible for the technical content of this news release is Inventus’ President and Head of Exploration, Wesley Whymark, P.Geo., who has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this news release on behalf of the Company.

Forward-Looking Statements

Figure 1. Drone photo illustrating the location of the 007 pit (5,000 tonnes) taken in 2021 that returned 3.4 gpt gold and the 007 North pit (5,000 tonnes) in the background currently being extracted.





Figure 2. Photo of vertical blast hole drilling of waste on the 007 North Pit.





Figure 3. Photo of waste material from the 007 North pit after the blast that is removed prior to drilling and blasting of the targeted gold layer below.





