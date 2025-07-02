Diversified Energy Promotes Michael Garrett to Chief Accounting Officer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversified Energy Company PLC (LSE: DEC, NYSE: DEC) (“Diversified” or the "Company") is pleased to announce the promotion of Michael Garrett to Chief Accounting Officer (“CAO”). Mr. Garrett, a certified public accountant, has been at Diversified since 2018, where he has held various leadership positions and currently serves as a Senior Vice President and Controller.

In his new role, Garrett will be responsible for leading the Company’s corporate and regulatory accounting matters, external financial reporting, controllership, and tax, overseeing a team of approximately 75 financial professionals across numerous offices. Garrett will continue to report to Brad Gray, Diversified's President & Chief Financial Officer.

Commenting on the promotion, Brad Gray said:

“The strength of Diversified’s accounting organization is evident in the seasoned executives who can step up and lead in new roles. Michael has a unique background and a high level of expertise in the oil and gas sector that has served him well throughout his career. His skill and experience have been invaluable to our organization for many years, including navigating complex accounting, reporting and regulatory requirements of the New York Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange. I am excited to watch Michael take on this elevated role for a publicly traded company and lead our accounting and financial reporting teams.”

Garrett brings 20 years of advanced accounting experience to his new role. He has previously served in accounting functions at Callon Petroleum, Pfizer, and Pinnacle Airlines with progressively higher responsibilities. Garrett is a graduate of Lambuth University with a degree in accounting and is a Certified Public Accountant (“CPA”).

For further information, please contact:

Diversified Energy Company PLC +1 973 856 2757 Doug Kris dkris@dgoc.com Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications www.div.energy FTI Consulting dec@fticonsulting.com U.S. & UK Financial Public Relations

About Diversified Energy Company PLC

Diversified is a leading publicly traded energy company focused on natural gas and liquids production, transport, marketing, and well retirement. Through our unique differentiated strategy, we acquire existing, long-life assets and invest in them to improve environmental and operational performance until retiring those assets in a safe and environmentally secure manner. Recognized by ratings agencies and organizations for our sustainability leadership, this solutions-oriented, stewardship approach makes Diversified the Right Company at the Right Time to responsibly produce energy, deliver reliable free cash flow, and generate shareholder value.