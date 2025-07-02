Bowman Acquisition of e3i Engineers Immediately Expands Data Center Design and Interior Systems Engineering Capabilities

RESTON, Va., July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWMN), a national engineering services and project management firm, today announced it has entered into a definitive purchase agreement to acquire e3i Engineers, a Boston, Massachusetts-based firm specializing in the design of data centers, energy infrastructure and emerging technology applications. The acquisition enhances Bowman’s ability to support clients with increasingly complex inside-the-data-center engineering needs, building on its existing strength in site planning, civil design and utility infrastructure.

e3i Engineers has built a solid reputation over the past decade for its work supporting data centers and other mission-critical infrastructure across the U.S. The firm's portfolio includes more than 3.2 million square feet of designed data center space, including projects supporting AI, high density and hyperscale requirements. e3i has been an early adopter of technical innovations including direct-to-chip (DtoC) cooling, known as cold plate technology, that minimizes transformation and distribution losses and costs. They also provide turnkey engineering solutions for fuel cells, battery storage and microgrids for resilient, low-carbon energy systems.

“The acquisition of e3i is a strategic step forward as we expand our footprint beyond site and civil infrastructure and further into the heart of the data center,” said Gary Bowman, founder and CEO of Bowman. “e3i has been instrumental in the evolution of AI-optimized data center design where their technical offerings have improved performance standards across mission-critical infrastructure. Their forward-thinking approach has advanced how data centers are engineered. e3i brings specialized expertise that strengthens our technical offering for clients building AI-enabled, high-density and energy-intensive environments. These capabilities complement our platform and help position us for long-term growth in data, digital and distributed energy markets.”

“We’ve always believed that engineering should be a force for what’s next,” said William Leuci, president of e3i. “Like Bowman, we are a partner-driven firm which has enabled us to deliver unique and cost-effective solutions to our clients for the past decade. Bowman brings scale, reach and resources to amplify our impact across fast growing markets. The combination of our technology-led expertise with their multidisciplinary platform creates a differentiated value proposition in the design of high-performance, future-ready infrastructure.”

Financed with a combination of cash, seller notes and a convertible note, the acquisition conforms with previously discussed target multiples and operating metrics. Bowman anticipates the acquisition will initially operate at an annualized net service billing run rate of approximately $2.0 million. More detailed information on M&A activities, pipeline and guidance updates are provided in connection with quarterly and annual communications.

About e3i Engineers, Inc.

Based in Boston, Massachusetts, e3i Engineers, Inc. is a specialized engineering and technology solutions firm dedicated to delivering technology solutions, design and project management services for data centers, sustainable and natural resources, mission critical and other technologically complex projects. The company has served both private and public clients throughout the U.S., U.K. and South America. For more information, visit https://e3i-inc.com..

About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is a national engineering services firm delivering infrastructure, technology and project management solutions to customers who own, develop and maintain the built environment. With over 2,400 employees in 100 locations throughout the U.S., Bowman provides a variety of planning, engineering, geospatial, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol BWMN. For more information, visit bowman.com or investors.bowman.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements and represent our views as of the date of this press release. The words “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “may”, “will”, “goal” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to several assumptions and risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control that could affect our financial results. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. Considering these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future events and trends discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in any forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we are under no obligation to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

