Lelantos Holdings, Inc. Qualifies for OTC Level 2 Quotes, Enhancing Transparency and Investor Access

TUCSON, Ariz., July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Lelantos Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: LNTO) (“Lelantos” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce its qualification for OTC Level 2 quotations on the OTC Markets platform.

This milestone significantly improves visibility, transparency, and real-time market access for current and prospective investors.

OTC Level 2 provides a deeper view into market activity by offering real-time bid and ask prices from all market makers quoting the Company’s stock. Unlike Level 1 quotes, which only show the best bid and ask, Level 2 displays the full market depth, giving investors greater insight into trading dynamics and liquidity.

“Qualifying for Level 2 quotes is an important step forward in our capital markets strategy,” said Nathan Puente, CEO of Lelantos Holdings, Inc. “This enhanced transparency allows investors to make more informed decisions while also demonstrating our commitment to higher reporting and governance standards.”

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that its application to OTCID has been formally approved, and Lelantos will transition to the Improved Disclosure Service beginning in July 2025. This service is part of OTC Markets Group’s continued efforts to raise disclosure standards and provide investors with better, more consistent company information.

By adopting the Improved Disclosure framework, Lelantos Holdings will further demonstrate its commitment to accountability, transparency, and investor engagement, while positioning itself for continued regulatory alignment and growth opportunities.

“Gaining approval for OTCID and preparing for the transition to the Improved Disclosure Service is yet another meaningful step,” added Joshua Weaver, COO of Lelantos Holdings, Inc. “We are dedicated to building credibility and investor trust by meeting higher benchmarks for disclosure and transparency.”

With Level 2 access now in place and its OTCID transition underway, Lelantos anticipates increased investor confidence, improved trading efficiency, and broader market participation—all of which support the Company’s long-term shareholder value objectives.

About Lelantos Holdings

Founded in the spirit of “Solution Hunting,” Lelantos Holdings' innovative business structure is purpose-built to acquire or joint venture with established entities in strategic market sectors. With a focus on sustainable energy, Lelantos Holdings has a mission of being at the forefront of innovation in a dynamic industry, and the goal of operating as a vertically integrated entity to reduce overhead and increase service offerings. Their management team is dedicated to fostering innovation and advancing technological developments.

Lelantos Holdings website: www.Lelantosholdings.io

About Lelantos Energy

INNOVATIVE. STRATEGIC. SOLUTION ORIENTED.

Lelantos Energy offers a forward-thinking solution and a comprehensive approach to adapt to the dynamic landscape of commercial solar, residential solar, microgrid design, energy storage architecture, and EV supercharging. The company has strategically joined forces with experienced and leading industry professionals as well as dedicated lending resources to create a model that will seek to manage project risks, pursue favorable returns (though no guarantees can be made) and support the Company’s efforts to enhance the deployment of renewable energy projects.

Lelantos Energy website: www.LNTO.Energy

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking information," including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook," within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vii) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (viii) future liquidity, working capital and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect to the future so they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has provided guidance to issuers regarding the use of social media to disclose material nonpublic information. In this regard, investors and others should note that we announce material financial information on our company website, www.LelantosHoldings.io, in addition to SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. We also use social media to communicate with the public about our company, our services and other issues. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, in light of the SEC's guidance, we encourage investors, the media and others interested in our company to review the information we post on the Company website.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Lelantos Holdings, Inc.

info@Lelantos.Group

Wire Service Contact:

IBN

Austin, Texas

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

512.354.7000 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com