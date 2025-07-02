AppleGate Recovery Unveils Brand Refresh Aligned with BayMark Health Services Continuum of Care

LEWISVILLE, Texas, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppleGate Recovery, a leading provider of office-based medication-assisted treatment (MAT) for substance use disorders, is proud to announce the launch of its refreshed brand identity. The update unifies the brand with its parent organization, BayMark Health Services, and its network of treatment providers across the country.

This brand refresh includes a modernized logo that represents the winding pathway to recovery and the support AppleGate provides at every step. The visual update showcases the brand’s connection to a continuum of care provided by BayMark treatment centers, reinforcing the commitment to compassionate, accessible care that patients have come to expect.

“Our refreshed visual identity represents the strength and integration of our organization,” said Candie Rothenbuhler, Group President, Office-Based Opioid Treatment Services at BayMark Health Services. “We look forward to sharing this update with our patients, staff, and communities as we continue delivering high-quality, patient-centered care that reflects our mission.”

With more than 35 treatment centers across 10 states, including Alabama, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee, AppleGate Recovery delivers personalized, evidence-based care close to home. Services include Suboxone® and other medications, individual and group counseling, telemedicine options for added flexibility, and recovery support in a welcoming outpatient setting.

For more information about AppleGate Recovery and to view the updated brand, visit AppleGateRecovery.com.

About AppleGate Recovery

AppleGate Recovery provides office-based medication-assisted treatment for individuals living with substance use disorder. Focused on respect, dignity, and patient empowerment, AppleGate Recovery is committed to helping individuals build healthier lives and achieve lasting recovery.

About BayMark Health Services

BayMark Health Services is North America’s leading provider of comprehensive substance use disorder treatment and recovery services. Through evidence-based practices and a patient-centered approach, BayMark empowers individuals to overcome the challenges of addiction and achieve lasting recovery. To learn more, visit BayMark.com.