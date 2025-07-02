Middlesex Recovery Unveils Brand Refresh to Reflect Unified Identity with BayMark Health Services

LEWISVILLE, Texas, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlesex Recovery, a provider of office-based opioid treatment for substance use disorders, has introduced a brand refresh that reflects its alignment with BayMark Health Services and its family of programs.

The refresh includes a new logo, updated marketing materials, and an enhanced digital presence. These changes are part of the broader effort to reflect Middlesex Recovery's connection to BayMark’s continuum of care and shared commitment to accessible treatment for individuals with substance use disorders.

“This refresh represents more than just a visual update—it reflects our shared purpose with BayMark Health Services and our continued commitment to clinical excellence and patient-centered care,” said Nicole Hayward, Regional Vice President of Operations for BayMark Health Services. “It is an opportunity to present a more consistent identity while supporting patients along their treatment journey.”

With locations throughout Massachusetts and New Hampshire, Middlesex Recovery offers Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) supported by counseling and comprehensive addiction medicine intervention. As part of BayMark’s extensive network, Middlesex Recovery patients also benefit from coordinated referrals when higher or different levels of care are needed.

For more information, please visit MiddlesexRecovery.com.

About Middlesex Recovery

Middlesex Recovery provides office-based opioid treatment (OBOT) for individuals seeking support in overcoming substance use disorders. Through a respectful, judgment-free approach, our clinical teams offer a pathway to recovery that is built on expertise, compassion, and individualized care.

About BayMark Health Services

BayMark Health Services is North America’s leading provider of comprehensive substance use disorder treatment and recovery services. Through evidence-based practices and a patient-centered approach, BayMark empowers individuals to overcome the challenges of addiction and achieve lasting recovery. To learn more, visit BayMark.com.