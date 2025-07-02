First-of-Its-Kind Global STEM Challenge Takes Off with Viasat: Space for Good Challenge 2025

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, is thrilled to introduce the Viasat: Space for Good Challenge 2025 initiative, a groundbreaking STEM innovation challenge for students. In the UK, Viasat has collaborated with sponsors, Lockheed Martin and Astroscale, to contribute to the UK Space for Good 2025 Challenge. In India, associations with BSNL and Indian government agencies have been key to the program’s success.

Following the success of the 2024 event, this year’s challenge encompasses three distinct tracks across the United States, United Kingdom, and India, with a focus on the development of sustainable space technology to enhance life on Earth. The challenge is designed to educate, inspire, and empower the next generation of innovators to think critically about space sustainability and its impact on our planet.

The Viasat: Space for Good 2025 Challenge consists of three stages: students began by articulating their initial concept, then refining it with a digital entry, and ultimately delivering a 30-minute pitch to industry leaders who will evaluate the top concept using a rubric that takes into account technical, design, and policy aspects, as well as the feasibility of implementation.

The U.K. finals event will take place in London the week of July 7, featuring A-level (age 15-18) and university-level students. In the U.S., university students will compete in the finals the week of August 11, while India’s university students will participate in their finalist event the week of September 23. Winners of the final round will receive university scholarships, furthering their education and potential contributions to the field of space technology.

Nik Smith, UK and Regional Director for Lockheed Martin Space, said: “We’re truly excited to be part of the Space for Good Challenge 2025. It offers young people a fantastic chance to demonstrate their creativity and problem-solving skills by developing sustainable space technology. This competition is about more than just innovation; it plays a vital role in building the future of the UK’s space industry by nurturing the next generation of skilled talent. We hope the challenge inspires participants to consider careers in space and opens their eyes to the many exciting opportunities this field has to offer.”

Nick Shave, Managing Director, Astroscale UK, said: “At Astroscale, we’re proud to support initiatives that inspire and equip young people with the skills to drive the future of the space industry. With the finals approaching, we look forward to seeing the creativity and ambition these students bring to the competition, and we’re excited to encourage the next generation as they take their first steps into the space sector.”

John Reeves, Managing Director of Global Affairs at Viasat, said: “The overwhelming volume and quality of submissions to last year’s Viasat Beyond: Space competition in the UK showed just how passionate young people are about space sustainability. It was an obvious decision to take the event to the next level with the Space for Good Challenge, encompassing the United States, India, as well as the United Kingdom. We have received a great deal of interest from students and industry partners, and we look forward to seeing what the next generation dreams up to change the world through the power of sustainable space solutions.”

Space technology is integral to our daily lives, from transportation to communication and safety. The Viasat: Space for Good 2025 challenge empowers students to devise solutions that harness sustainable space technology for the betterment of these and other critical areas. By cultivating innovation and sustainability, we are shaping a future where space-based technology has a positive impact on a global scale, whether on land, in the air, or at sea.

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. With offices in 24 countries around the world, our mission shapes how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate and connect. Viasat is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, reliable, secure, affordable, fast connections to positively impact people’s lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea, while building a sustainable future in space. In May 2023, Viasat completed its acquisition of Inmarsat, combining the teams, technologies and resources of the two companies to create a new global communications partner. Learn more at www.viasat.com , the Viasat News Room or follow us on LinkedIn , X , Instagram , Facebook , Bluesky , Threads , and YouTube .

Copyright © 2025 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. Viasat, the Viasat logo and the Viasat Signal are registered trademarks in the U.S. and in other countries of Viasat, Inc. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Viasat, Inc. Contacts:

Richard Jones, External Communications, Richard.jones@viasat.com

Lisa Curran/Peter Lopez, Investor Relations, IR@viasat.com