Highest THCa Flower July 2025: New Hemp Hop Strains Hit the Market

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hemp Hop has announced the launch of 2 new high-THCa strains - London Jealousy and Gravel Pit. As demand for the best exotic THCa flower continues to grow, Hemp Hop expands its lineup with carefully selected genetics.

These indoor grown, high THCa flowers are crafted to preserve rich terpene profiles and maintain high cannabinoid content through slow curing.

Hemp Hop’s Role in Delivering the Best THCa Flower Experience

Founded in 2018, Hemp Hop is based in Charlotte, NC, and has built a strong reputation for premium hemp flowers. The company focuses on indoor cultivation, specializing in high THCa flowers that meet strict quality standards and are compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill.

With a goal to provide the best THCa hemp flower online , Hemp Hop continues to expand its selection by launching two new THCa Flower strains every week.

“We started Hemp Hop to bring better standards to the market,” said Jordan Hall, Founder of Hemp Hop. “It’s exciting to see how far we’ve come. Crossing the 100,000 orders mark recently is a clear sign of the trust our customers have in us.”

The best THCa Hemp flower additions for July 2025 from Hemp Hop are London Jealousy and Gravel Pit, both selected for their rich profiles and strong cannabinoid content.

1. London Jealousy THCa Flower (Best THCa Flower For Balanced Effects)



Highlights

Type : Hybrid (Indica-leaning)

: Hybrid (Indica-leaning) Parent Strains : London Pound Cake #75 × Jealousy

: London Pound Cake #75 × Jealousy Appearance : Dense, frosty buds with deep green and purple tones, bright orange pistils

: Dense, frosty buds with deep green and purple tones, bright orange pistils Flavors : Sweet dough, cherry blossom, creamy finish, earthy base

: Sweet dough, cherry blossom, creamy finish, earthy base Aroma : Floral and earthy with herbal notes

: Floral and earthy with herbal notes THCa : 26.55%

: 26.55% Terpenes : Myrcene, Limonene, Caryophyllene

: Myrcene, Limonene, Caryophyllene Effects: Uplifting mental clarity followed by calm body relaxation

London Jealousy is a hybrid strain created by crossing London Pound Cake #75 with Jealousy. This THCa flower delivers a rich profile with sweet dough flavors, layered with hints of cherry blossom and creamy undertones.

The aroma is floral and earthy, with soft herbal notes that round out the experience.

Each bud is dense and frosty, showing deep green and purple tones with bright orange pistils. London Jealousy offers a THCa level of 26.55 percent and a total cannabinoid content of 27.95%.

The strain’s terpene profile includes myrcene, limonene, and caryophyllene.

The effects start with a clear-headed mental lift and fade into a calming body relaxation. It promotes a smooth, balanced session without heavy sedation. London Jealousy is suited for evening wind-downs and relaxed social settings, offering versatility for different moments.

Here is what some customers say about the London Jealousy -

Kristen A.



“ I'm a blue dream Stan and I've tried the vast majority of their strains, this one is top notch. It gives me a calm but not sleepy high and seems to reduce my anxiety as well. Definitely recommend.”

Tatiana W.



"I loved the way London Jealousy smoked. It was smooth from the first pull and left a clean taste. I felt calm and clear without feeling tired or heavy afterward. A good choice for evenings when you want to relax but still stay present."

2. Gravel Pit THCa Flower (Best THCa Flower For Full-Body Calm)

Highlights

Type : Balanced hybrid (Indica/Sativa)

: Balanced hybrid (Indica/Sativa) Parent Strains : ODB × Swamp Thing

: ODB × Swamp Thing Appearance : Large, dense buds with light purple tones and thick trichome coverage

: Large, dense buds with light purple tones and thick trichome coverage Flavors : Sweet, tangy citrus with a gassy finish

: Sweet, tangy citrus with a gassy finish Aroma : Sweet cream with floral and berry notes

: Sweet cream with floral and berry notes THCa : 24.48%

: 24.48% Terpenes : Limonene, Myrcene, Linalool

: Limonene, Myrcene, Linalool Effects: Full-bodied relaxation, calm, tension relief

Gravel Pit is a balanced hybrid created by crossing ODB with Swamp Thing. This THCa flower is known for its bold, cheese-forward aroma and smooth, creamy smoke. It carries sweet, tangy citrus flavors with a gassy finish, giving each session a full and rich taste.

The buds are large with heavy trichome coverage, showing light purple tones as they mature. Gravel Pit offers a THCa level of 24.48% and a total cannabinoid content of 28.61%.

Its terpene profile features limonene, myrcene, and linalool, adding to its strong aroma and smooth flavor.

The effects bring full-bodied relaxation with a sense of calm and balance. Gravel Pit is ideal for evening use or after a long day, helping ease tension without leading to heavy sedation. With its unique flavor and structure, this strain reflects Hemp Hop’s focus on premium quality and consistent indoor cultivation.

Here is what some customers say about the Gravel Pit -

Jessie K.



“My first thought opening the bag was how strong and sweet the smell was. Real creamy and fresh right out of the pack. Buds were dense, sticky, and trimmed nice. What stood out the most was the flavor, smooth citrus with a little gas on the back end. Will I grab it again? For sure.”

Alex H.



"This is seriously my new favorite strain, and I don’t even usually pick favorites. Gravel Pit gave me everything I was looking for. Smooth, rich flavor and a mellow finish."

Quoting Hector, Manager at Hemp Hop Charlotte Dispensary

"Other than our 2 new launches, the strain most asked for is the Green Crack Strain ," said Hector. "It is a sativa that stays popular for its strong flavor and clear, steady effects."

Hemp Hop Standards and Services

Hemp Hop maintains a strong focus on quality and customer experience. Every product is third-party lab tested to confirm cannabinoid levels and compliance with the 2018 Farm Bill.

Customers in North Carolina benefit from same day delivery through the Charlotte dispensary, offering quick and secure access to products.

Hemp Hop also ships across the United States to states where THCa is legal.

Hemp Hop is known for its carefully curated selection, consistent indoor grown flower, and small batch production. The company partners with trusted farms and follows strict standards from cultivation to packaging, aiming to bring customers a reliable and premium experience.

What’s Next in Hemp Hop’s Best THCa Flower Lineup

The launch of London Jealousy and Gravel Pit marks another step in Hemp Hop’s focus on premium, small batch THCa flowers. Customers can expect a steady rotation of new strains as Hemp Hop continues to grow its selection.

With a focus on quality and careful cultivation, the company plans to expand its offerings while keeping customer experience and product standards at the center of its work.

