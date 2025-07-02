EC-Council Announces a New Era in Cybersecurity Talent Development with Upgraded SOC and DevSecOps Credentials

Tampa, Florida, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EC-Council, a global leader in cybersecurity education and training, and creator of the world-renowned Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) credential, has unveiled strategic enhancements to two of its flagship certifications: EC-Council Certified DevSecOps Engineer (ECDE) and https://www.eccouncil.org/train-certify/certified-soc-analyst-csa/. These critical upgrades are designed to equip professionals with deeply practical, job-ready cybersecurity skills, tailored for the complex, AI-integrated threat landscape dominating today’s digital economy.

These advancements are not merely cosmetic. They signal a significant leap forward in cybersecurity education, aligning EC-Council’s credentialing framework with the operational realities of Security Operations Centers (SOCs), DevSecOps pipelines, and cloud-first enterprise architectures. With hands-on labs, AI-enabled simulations, and a focus on role-readiness, the upgraded ECDE and CSA certifications directly address the global cybersecurity talent gap and the rapidly evolving demands of the industry.

ECDE Certification Reengineered: Enabling Secure Development from Code to Cloud & leveraging AI-powered tools

The EC-Council Certified DevSecOps Engineer (ECDE) certification has undergone a sweeping transformation to meet the evolving needs of secure software development in a multi-cloud, containerized world. Covering 15+ specialized job roles, including Application Security Engineer, CI/CD Security Engineer, Kubernetes Security Specialist, and Cloud Security Architect, the new ECDE places secure coding and operations at the center of modern software engineering and enables users to integrate AI-powered tools for the DevOps/DevSecOps pipeline, secure code review, and SAST.

With 70% lab-focused training designed to develop practical skills through 100+ labs, it teaches security practices spanning internal IT infrastructure, public cloud environments, and third-party tools for building and integrating DevSecOps pipelines.

Key highlights of the upgraded ECDE program include:

Secure CI/CD Pipelines Using Jenkins, GitHub Actions, and GitLab

Cloud-Native Security Posture Management for AWS, Azure, and GCP

Automated Vulnerability Scanning in Build and Deployment Stages

Threat Modeling for Microservices and Serverless Architectures

AI-powered tools for the DevOps/DevSecOps pipeline, secure code review, and SAST.

The certification arms candidates with the ability to integrate security in the fast-paced world of DevOps, making them critical players in reducing software supply chain risks and ensuring digital trust.

CSA Certification Reinvented: Equipping Analysts to Defend in Real Time

The Certified SOC Analyst (CSA) certification now trains individuals across high-demand roles, including Threat Hunter, SOC Analyst, Incident Responder, and Forensics Analyst. Its curriculum is sharply focused on modern SOC workflows, advanced incident response strategies, and AI-driven threat detection techniques.

With over 50% of course time dedicated to lab environments, learners engage directly with the tools, techniques, and triage systems used by enterprise SOCs. Candidates will simulate everything from real-time log correlation and anomaly detection to deep packet inspection and forensic data retrieval. The result? Professionals graduate not just with theoretical knowledge, but with tactical fluency to operate confidently from day one.

CSA now incorporates advanced modules on:

AI-Powered Log Analysis & Threat Intelligence Integration

SOC Automation Using SIEM and SOAR Platforms

Advanced Incident Prioritization and Response Frameworks

Forensic Readiness and Root Cause Analysis

Collaborative Defense via Threat Sharing Networks

As cybercriminals deploy more complex, coordinated attacks, SOC analysts are no longer optional; they’re essential. EC-Council’s upgraded CSA certification turns entry-level professionals into immediate contributors to security resilience.

Market Demand Driving the Upgrades: SOC & DevSecOps Roles Set to Explode

The urgency for capable cybersecurity professionals isn’t speculative; it’s supported by hard data. According to recent global industry reports:

74% of enterprises plan to scale their SOC teams within the next 24 months.

68% of organizations are increasing their SOC budgets, with an emphasis on AI integration and analyst upskilling.

The DevSecOps market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 28.5%, reaching $9.08 billion in 2025, indicating a rising demand for skilled professionals

The message is clear: organizations are hungry for talent that can deliver security outcomes from the trenches, not just the textbooks. EC-Council’s upgraded ECDE and CSA certifications are designed to fill this gap with precision.

A Strategic Vision for Cybersecurity Readiness

Speaking on the launch, Jay Bavisi, Group President of EC-Council, stated:

“We are not just adding features; we’re changing the rules. Cybersecurity has evolved into a frontline business function, and that requires a new kind of professional: one that can think critically, act decisively, and execute skillfully under pressure. These certification upgrades reflect our ongoing investment in real-world learning, AI integration, and workforce readiness. Whether you’re protecting national infrastructure or securing a billion-dollar application, EC-Council is preparing you to lead.”

This announcement follows a string of aggressive innovation moves from EC-Council, including the AI-enhanced Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH), the launch of CPENT powered by AI capabilities, and the Hackerverse CTF platform, all backed by a $100 million Cybersecurity Innovation Initiative.

