Cronos Grows its International Footprint in Switzerland

TORONTO, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) (“Cronos” or the “Company”) announced today that it is expanding distribution with its PEACE NATURALS® medical cannabis brand in the Swiss market through its partnership with Dascoli Pharma AG (“Dascoli”), a Swiss-based company specializing in the supply and distribution of medical cannabis and healthcare training.

“We are excited to partner with Dascoli to bring high-quality medical cannabis to Swiss patients,” said Mike Gorenstein, Chairman, President and CEO, Cronos. “This partnership aligns with our mission to provide borderless cannabis products to European medical markets. Expanding our presence in Europe is an important area of focus for Cronos’ growth, and through this collaboration, we will leverage Dascoli’s strong local presence to better serve the needs of patients.”

Under the agreement, Cronos will supply PEACE NATURALS®-branded cannabis flower to Dascoli for distribution across its established medical network in Switzerland. This strategic collaboration marks another step in Cronos’ international growth strategy and strengthens its presence in key emerging medical cannabis markets.

The following PEACE NATURALS® flower will be available:

GMO Cookies

Space Cake

Atomic Sour Grapefruit

Sonic Lemon Fuel

Wedding Cake



PEACE NATURALS® medical cannabis products also recently launched in Australia and Malta. The brand is now available for patients in Australia, Canada, Germany, Israel, Malta, Switzerland and the UK.

About Cronos Group Inc.

Cronos is an innovative global cannabinoid company committed to building disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos’ diverse international brand portfolio includes Spinach®, PEACE NATURALS® and Lord Jones®. For more information about Cronos and its brands, please visit: thecronosgroup.com.

About Dascoli Pharma AG

Dascoli is a Swiss-based pharmaceutical firm focused on medical cannabis manufacturing & distribution across wholesale and retail channels. Headquartered in Zurich, it supplies compliant cannabinoid therapies to patients, pharmacies and clinics. Dascoli is a leading cannabinoid retailer with next-day home-delivery nationwide for patients. For more information about Dascoli, please visit: www.dascoli-pharma.ch

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain information that may constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws and court decisions (collectively, “Forward-looking Statements”). All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute Forward-looking Statements. In some cases, Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “potential”, “estimate”, “believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify Forward-looking Statements. Some of the Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release include statements about the expansion of the PEACE NATURALS® brand in the Swiss market, including through its partnership with Dascoli; the launch of new products within the Swiss market; the Company’s growth and growth strategy within international markets; and the Company’s intention to build an international iconic brand portfolio and develop disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. Forward-looking Statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks. Financial results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those Forward-looking Statements and the Forward-looking Statements are not guarantees of future performance. A discussion of some of the material risks applicable to the Company can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, each of which has been filed on SEDAR+ and EDGAR and can be accessed at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov/edgar, respectively. Any Forward-looking Statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Cronos disclaims any obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any Forward-looking Statement.

