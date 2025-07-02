AMN Healthcare Sells Smart Square Scheduling Technology to symplr, Creates Commercial Partnership to Deliver Comprehensive Healthcare Workforce Solutions

DALLAS, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMN Healthcare (NYSE: AMN), the leader in total healthcare talent solutions, today announced the sale of its Smart Square® scheduling software to symplr®, a leader in enterprise healthcare operations software. In addition to the acquisition, symplr and AMN have entered into a commercial partnership that ensures customers get the best of both worlds: symplr’s excellence in operational technology and AMN’s leadership in healthcare workforce solutions.

“Healthcare organizations are navigating unprecedented workforce complexity. This deal advances our focus on the workforce planning, analytics, and AI capabilities of our WorkWise platform, while seamlessly integrating WorkWise into our clients’ scheduling and operational tools through strategic technology partnerships, like this one with symplr,” said Cary Grace, president and CEO at AMN Healthcare.

Healthcare organizations increasingly demand integrated, efficient workforce management solutions that work together effortlessly. By uniting AMN’s unmatched strategic workforce advisory, planning and analytics solutions with symplr’s workforce software, the combined capabilities will streamline workforce optimization, scheduling, timekeeping, and administrative processes for hospitals and health systems nationwide.

“A critical way for hospitals and health systems to unlock greater value from their technology is to arm them with intelligent, purpose-built software,” said BJ Schaknowski, CEO of symplr. “Bringing Smart Square’s AI-driven scheduling engine into the symplr Operations Platform helps us stay ahead of the emerging and dynamic needs of the healthcare workforce.”

This commercial partnership enhances AMN's WorkWise technology suite by intelligently connecting clients with additional digital offerings that extend workforce management systems clients already use. By aligning with best-in-class partners like symplr for enhanced functionality, AMN can deliver an end-to-end solution for planning, staffing, scheduling, talent acquisition, and workforce deployment that adapts to the evolving workforce needs of healthcare organizations.

The total purchase price was $75 million, with $65 million paid at closing and a $10 million note due at the end of 2026.

About AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare, bringing together the people, processes and technology to deliver better care. Through a steadfast partnership approach, we solve the most pressing workforce challenges to enable better clinical outcomes and access to care. In 2024 our healthcare professionals reached nearly 15 million patients at more than 2,100 healthcare systems, including 87 percent of the top healthcare systems nationwide. We provide a comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals and deliver a fully integrated and customizable suite of workforce technologies. For more information, visit www.amnhealthcare.com.

About symplr

symplr is a leader in enterprise healthcare operations software and services with a first-of-its-kind operations platform. Trusted in 9 of 10 U.S. hospitals and 400+ U.S. health plans, symplr optimizes operations and maximizes care powered by our cloud-based workforce, quality, provider data management, and spend solutions. Gain efficiency, reduce complexity, and improve outcomes where it matters most. Learn how to stay ahead of change at www.symplr.com.