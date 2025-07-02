Alibaba.com and Wix Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Global Growth for SMEs

Integrated tools and exclusive benefits empowering millions of entrepreneurs across both platforms to seamlessly source products and drive sales worldwide





NEW YORK – Alibaba.com, a leading global business-to-business (B2B) marketplace, and Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX), the leading SaaS website builder platform globally1, today announced a strategic partnership aimed at empowering digital entrepreneurs, new businesses, and SMEs to expand their global reach. This strategic collaboration will enable Wix merchants to expand their global wholesale capabilities through Alibaba.com while providing Alibaba.com merchants the opportunity to establish robust direct-to-consumer (D2C) and B2B storefronts powered by Wix's comprehensive commerce infrastructure. Collectively, these platforms will facilitate seamless global trade across over 200 countries and regions.

The partnership is anchored in three strategic initiatives:

1. Alibaba.com Seller App Integration with Wix Marketplace

Wix merchants now have the opportunity to seamlessly become Global Gold Suppliers (GGS) on Alibaba.com by simply downloading the Alibaba.com Seller App via the Wix Marketplace. This integrated solution ensures automated synchronization of products and orders, significantly simplifying global selling processes for Wix merchants. Leveraging advanced identity verification capability, Alibaba.com's streamlined onboarding process enables rapid account activation, allowing businesses to quickly tap into a network of millions of verified global buyers, including retailers, distributors, and importers.

2. Smart and Efficient Sourcing from Alibaba.com for Wix Merchants

Through this partnership, Wix merchants gain access to a curated sourcing marketplace powered by Alibaba.com. This dedicated wholesale marketplace facilitates the efficient discovery of reliable, high-quality suppliers worldwide. Wix merchants can now source products tailored to their unique catalog needs, enabling quick market testing, innovative product bundling, and private-label creation with reduced risk and greater agility.

3. Alibaba.com Sellers Have Direct Access to Wix’s Powerful AI Platform

Alibaba.com sellers will benefit significantly from the opportunity to build their own branded D2C and B2B storefronts utilizing Wix’s full suite of intuitive AI, design, marketing, and eCommerce tools. With Single Sign-On (SSO) capability, Alibaba.com sellers can easily expand their digital presence, strengthen brand identity, and directly engage with both consumers and business buyers globally.

“At Alibaba.com, we are committed to creating accessible global trade opportunities for businesses of all sizes,” said Kuo Zhang, President of Alibaba.com. “Our partnership with Wix simplifies the complexities of international trade, offering small businesses streamlined solutions for sourcing, selling, and expanding their global reach.”

“At Wix, we’re focused on giving every business, from solo entrepreneurs to established brands, the tools to grow and scale globally,” said Nir Zohar, President of Wix. “Our collaboration with Alibaba.com takes that a step further. It opens powerful new opportunities for our users to tap into international wholesale markets, while also giving Alibaba.com merchants the ability to create stronger, more direct connections with their customers.”

The partnership rollout will occur in phases, intending to offer a robust roadmap of forthcoming enhancements. Anticipated future features include AI-powered product discovery, automated onboarding processes, and intelligent product-matching tools. These innovations aim to simplify and accelerate global commerce, particularly benefiting small and medium-sized enterprises.

About Alibaba.com

Launched in 1999, Alibaba.com is a leading platform for global business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce that serves buyers and suppliers from over 200 countries and regions around the world. It is engaged in services covering various aspects of commerce, including providing businesses with tools that help them reach a global audience for their products and helping buyers discover products, find suppliers and place orders online fast and efficiently. Alibaba.com is part of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group.

About Wix.com Ltd.

Wix is the leading SaaS website builder platform1 to create, manage and grow a digital presence. Founded in 2006, Wix is a comprehensive platform providing users - self-creators, agencies, enterprises, and more - with industry-leading performance, security, AI capabilities and a reliable infrastructure. Offering a wide range of commerce and business solutions, advanced SEO and marketing tools, the platform enables users to take full ownership of their brand, their data and their relationships with their customers. With a focus on continuous innovation and delivery of new features and products, users can seamlessly build a powerful and high-end digital presence for themselves or their clients.

For more about Wix, please visit our Press Room

