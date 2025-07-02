Community Bank & Trust Wins Top Honors for Second Consecutive Year

LAGRANGE, Ga., July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Bank & Trust is proud to announce it has once again been named Best Bank, Best Overall Business in Troup County and Best Banker for 2025 — the latter awarded to Bill Stump, Director of Community Banking at Community Bank & Trust — by LaGrange Daily News. This marks the second consecutive year the institution has swept these prestigious categories.

Every year, LaGrange Daily News takes votes from readers on the best businesses in the community. Best of Troup County is a way to recognize the people and businesses that go above and beyond, whether that’s due to the high quality of their product, their customer-focused approach, or any other characteristics that might separate them.

This continued recognition is a direct reflection of the hard work, integrity, and customer-first mindset that defines the Community Bank & Trust team. From the front lines of service to the strategic leadership behind the scenes, every team member contributes to delivering a banking experience built on trust, reliability, and deep community connection.

“Our team doesn’t just work in these communities — we live in them, invest in them, and are wholly committed to their success,” said Stump. “Being named Best Banker is a personal honor, but it’s also a tribute to the incredible team I’m fortunate to work with every day.”

The awards are more than just accolades — they represent a commitment to consistency, excellence, and raising the standard in financial services. Community Bank & Trust remains focused on proving that these titles are earned not once, but every day, through meaningful relationships, expert guidance, and unwavering service.

To view the full Best of Troup County 2025 list, click here .

About Community Bank & Trust

Community Bank & Trust is a subsidiary of Community Bankshares, Inc. and a leading financial institution serving Georgia and beyond. With a focus on relationship banking, innovative financial solutions, and strong community ties, CB&T is proud to be recognized not only for its service, but for its unwavering commitment to the people and businesses it serves.

