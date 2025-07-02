Surveillance & Monitoring Expected to be Largest Revenue Opportunity for Drone as a Service (DaaS) Market Through 2030

PALM BEACH, Fla., July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Media Group News Commentary - The drone surveying market is expected to continue to sustain and continue to gain momentum due to increasing demand for aerial intelligence and high-precision mapping across major sectors such as agriculture, mining, construction, and environmental monitoring. A report from Fact.MR analysis indicates that the industry will be valued at USD 1.97 billion in 2025 and will grow to USD 11.49 billion by 2035, at a strong CAGR of 19.3% during the period. The report said: “Technological improvements in LiDAR, thermal imaging, and real-time stream of data over the past three years have dramatically improved safety and efficiency in drone surveying. Drones are increasingly being employed by governments and institutions for commercial use as they are safe, accurate, and cost-effective. Fact.MR believes that support from the authorities, especially in Europe and North America, is fueling commercial usage with better codes in the law. The increasing demand for high-precision geospatial intelligence is one of the key drivers of the adoption of drone surveying. Fact.MR research is of the view that the mining, agriculture, oil & gas, and infrastructure sectors increasingly depend on drones to maximize planning, minimize human risk, and digitize high-resolution terrain information with cost-efficient scalability across vast and inaccessible areas. The enormous digital revolution in the industrial sectors continues to accelerate demand. Combining drones with AI analytics, GIS platforms, and cloud systems enables real-time processing and decision-making. Fact. MR believes that the combination of drone technology with automation and IoT is revolutionizing conventional surveying processes into dynamic data-driven ecosystems.” Active Companies in the markets today include ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS), Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ: TRMB), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).

Fact.MR continued: “The drone surveying industry is segmented by survey type into land survey, property survey, rail survey, and infrastructure survey. By end-use industry, it is categorized into energy, construction, transportation & warehouse, agriculture, mining, oil & gas extraction, public administration, and real estate & industrial plant. Regionally, the industry spans North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. IT concluded: “During the period 2025 to 2035, the infrastructure survey will be the most remunerative survey type segment, driven by the worldwide boom in urbanization, smart city programs, and projects for modernizing public infrastructure. Due to this increasing dependence and favorable regulatory changes across UAV use in civil infrastructure, the infrastructure survey segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.6% from 2025 to 2035, ahead of the industry average of 19.3%.”

ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA) Expands Drone as a Service (DaaS) to California with Offer to Acquire an Engineering and Surveying Firm, Tapping into Precision Agriculture and Viticulture Market - ZenaTech, Inc. (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), and enterprise SaaS, has signed an offer to acquire a California-based civil engineering and land surveying firm with a well established history of operations. This marks ZenaTech’s first proposed transaction in the US West Coast or Southwest region, creating a strategic entry point into California ─ a high-value market for drone-based precision agriculture due to a massive agriculture economy, crop diversity, labor and water challenges, and an openness to innovation.

With a commercial, construction and sustainability solution customer base and a deep regional presence, the proposed acquisition positions ZenaTech to scale its Drone as a Service or DaaS survey operations. It also provides significant opportunity to expand into California’s wine and agriculture sectors using advanced drone capabilities including aerial imaging, precision spraying, irrigation analytics, and wildfire detection and monitoring in high-risk areas.

“This proposed acquisition is more than just our first Southwest region location — it’s a strategic foothold into a high-value, high-growth state for precision agriculture,” said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., CEO of ZenaTech. “The firm is a natural fit to help execute our growth strategy for crop health monitoring and precision spraying to serve viticulture, large estates, and commercial farming operations across California.”

With the global agricultural drone market projected to reach USD 10.3 billion by 2030, driven by rising demand for precision technologies in farming, California stands out as a key growth region as well as being home to nearly 90% of all US vineyard acreage. Considering California’s mounting climate and agricultural challenges, ZenaTech’s AI-powered autonomous drone solutions offer timely, scalable innovation that serves the needs of commercial enterprises, cooperatives, agriculture consultants, and public sector stakeholders.

ZenaTech’s Drone as a Service (DaaS) business model offers both business and government customers reduced costs and convenience to utilize drones to streamline legacy processes and manual tasks such as inspections, surveying, maintenance, precision agriculture and inventory management ─ there is no need to purchase drone hardware and software, find a drone pilot, manage maintenance and operation, or acquire regulatory approvals. The model also offers scalability to use more often or less often based on business needs and utilizes ZenaDrone’s multifunction AI autonomous drones.

The company has closed six acquisitions across the US to date as part of its DaaS business model and strategy and has announced it plans to complete approximately 20 more in the next 12 months. Continued… Read this full release by visiting: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-zena/

Other recent developments in the markets include:

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) recently announced that its subsidiary, American Robotics Inc., has entered into a strategic partnership with Mistral Inc. ("Mistral"), a Maryland-based business development and defense contracting firm. The agreement focuses on joint marketing, sales, and integration of the Optimus drone system and Iron Drone Raider into the United States defense and homeland security markets.

Under the agreement, Mistral will support American Robotics' business development by opening sales channels through its well-established relationships with U.S. governmental buyers, including federal, state, local law enforcement, military, and homeland security entities. The initial term of the agreement is three years, with an automatic renewal option and a structured success fee model based on realized sales.

"This collaboration with Mistral accelerates and strengthens our commercial strategy in the U.S., enhancing our ability to deliver mission-ready autonomous systems to the homeland security and defense sectors," said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas Holdings. "We are witnessing increased demand for advanced aerial intelligence and counter-drone solutions, and Mistral's deep relationships, experience, and operational know-how make them an ideal partner to scale our footprint in this critical market."

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ: TRMB)'s Trimble Stratus - With Trimble Stratus Software, one can use drone data to map, measure, and manage worksite and assets. Connect the right information to the right people at the right time.

Survey Frequently and Faster - Get accurate, up-to-date topographic surveys whenever you need without having to bring in a survey crew - Avoid information bottlenecks by getting answers to questions yourself with an intuitive, web-based tool - Survey inaccessible or hazardous areas safely using a drone.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) - Nvidia AI Technology Added to Vision for Autonomous Drones - Generative AI modules aim to upgrade Foresight’s vision systems with additional computing power - Vision software company Foresight Autonomous Holdings has integrated Nvidia’s Jetson Orin generative AI computing modules into its 3D-perception system.

Foresight is using Nvidia’s Jetson Orin Nano and Jetson AGX Orin modules to improve the capabilities of its perception systems deployed in various use cases, with a major focus on autonomous drones and unmanned aerial vehicles.

The Jetson modules, which are used in generative AI, computer vision and advanced robotics, upgrade Foresight’s vision system with the computing power needed for autonomous drones and UAVs, according to Foresight.

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) - Amazon’s drones deliver items in 60 minutes or less—here’s how we simplified the process. - Prime Air built an easy-to-use customer experience to make ordering and receiving a wide selection of items via drone delivery faster than ever. It’s never been easier to receive a drone delivery from Amazon if you live in one of the locations where we currently offer it. From tapping the “place your order” button to seeing the item delivered, the entire process takes 60 minutes or less. So, if you realize you need more sunscreen or forgot you needed more batteries, but don’t have time to make a trip to the store, Amazon has you covered.

It all starts at Amazon.com or in the Amazon Shopping app. Customers can choose more than 60,000 items for drone delivery as our selection continues to grow. Recently, we received FAA approval to deliver several new categories of items, including devices like Apple iPhones, Samsung Galaxy cellphones, Apple AirTags, Apple AirPods, Ring doorbells, and Alpha Grillers Instant Read Food Thermometers. All you need to do is select the drone delivery option when you check out if you’re in an eligible area and the item in your cart is 5 pounds or less.

