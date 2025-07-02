Yukon Metals Identifies New Copper Zone and Mobilizes Second Drill Rig at AZ Property

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yukon Metals Corp. (CSE: YMC, FSE: E770, OTCQB: YMMCF) (“Yukon Metals” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the identification of a newly defined copper target at its 100%-owned 13,110 hectare AZ Project, located approximately 6 kilometres west of the Alaska Highway and 36 kilometres south of Beaver Creek, Yukon. The Company has mobilized a second drill rig to test the newly identified zone, located approximately 4 kilometres southeast of current drilling, to help accelerate exploration across multiple high-priority targets within a large, underexplored hydrothermal system.

Highlights:

Second drill rig mobilized to test a newly defined copper target 4 kilometres southeast of current drilling (Figure 1).





4 kilometres southeast of current drilling (Figure 1). Newly acquired claims increase the AZ property from 11,755 hectares to 13,110 hectares and extend to the east from the newly identified copper target.





and extend to the east from the newly identified copper target. Target generated through systematic fieldwork, including mapping of a potassic alteration zone and associated chalcopyrite mineralization.





Exploration advancing in parallel across multiple targets within a large-scale hydrothermal system.



“We are mobilizing a second rig at AZ as we scale up exploration across this large, underexplored hydrothermal system,” said Rory Quinn, President & CEO of Yukon Metals. “This new target was defined through detailed fieldwork and aligns well with our evolving geological model at AZ. With two rigs now turning, we’re in a strong position to test multiple high-priority zones in parallel. Each hole contributes critical insight as we work toward uncovering the full potential of this emerging copper system.”



Figure 1 – Map showing Chair Mountain drilling location in relation to the new copper target and recently staked claims at AZ.



The newly defined target is underlain by intrusive rocks exhibiting potassic alteration and visible chalcopyrite in veins and disseminations. The alteration zone extends over approximately 2 square kilometers, and field observations suggest it may represent a lateral or upper expression of a porphyry copper system. While classic stockwork veining is not exposed at surface, the geological characteristics and surface mineralization provide a strong technical basis for drill testing. The target lies within a drainage identified by regional geochemical datasets as having high copper porphyry potential (Mackie et. al., 2016), comparable to those associated with known porphyry deposits in the Yukon.

Yukon-based and Local First Nation Contractors Engaged

Drill pad construction at the AZ Property was completed by Minconsult in partnership with Vision Quest Drilling, a Kluane First Nation citizen-owned company. Helicopter support is being provided by Yukon-based Capital Helicopters, with drilling services contracted to Platinum Drilling. Camp services are being delivered by Käganì, a Kluane First Nation citizen-owned enterprise, in partnership with long-standing Yukon-based exploration contractor Archer Cathro.



Figure 2 –– AZ Sample K155053 from outcrop exposure of intensely altered diorite dyke with band of chalcopyrite and minor bornite and pyrite.







Figure 3 –– Drill location for Drill Rig 2 first hole at AZ.

About the AZ Project

In September 2024, Yukon Metals conducted a helicopter-supported mapping and sampling program on its AZ property. A prominent zone of orange iron-stained and altered rocks was followed over 1.2 kilometres on the north and eastern flanks of Chair Mountain. Consistent copper mineralization was found along the prospected area. Of the sixty rock-chip samples taken, 18 samples showing significant copper content, assayed from 0.12-3.49%. Hematite alteration was also noted in the area. This can be associated with oxidized hydrothermal fluids, which are key drivers in forming major porphyry copper deposits.

Rock-chip samples were collected in quartz veins within basalt and andesite volcanic rocks in both outcrop and float exposures near the ridge tops. This area is coincident with a major topographic lineament, mapped regionally as a NW trending fault zone, that extends a further kilometer down to Sanpete Creek (a past alluvial gold producer) and the property boundary to the southeast.

The large gossan and mineralized veins provide evidence of a large hydrothermal system driving fluids through the faults and fractures on Chair Mountain. Strongly clay-altered biotite-quartz diorite dykes were mapped in the vicinity of mineralization and are interpreted to be part of the Nutzotin suite of intrusions.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Helena Kuikka, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Yukon Metals and a Qualified Person (as defined by National Instrument 43-101).

About Yukon Metals Corp.

Yukon Metals is a well-financed exploration company with a property portfolio built on over 30 years of prospecting by the Berdahl family — the same team behind Snowline Gold’s portfolio of primary gold assets. The Yukon Metals portfolio consists primarily of copper-gold and silver-lead-zinc assets, with a substantial gold and silver component. The Company is led by an experienced Management Team and Board of Directors with expertise across technical, financial, environmental, and social disciplines.

Yukon Metals is committed to fostering sustainable growth and prosperity within Yukon’s local communities, while also enhancing shareholder value. Our strategy is grounded in inclusiveness and shared prosperity, offering both community members and investors the opportunity to contribute to and benefit from our success.

The Yukon

The Yukon ranks 10th most prospective for mineral potential across global jurisdictions according to the Fraser Institute’s 2023 Survey of Mining Companies and is host to a highly experienced and conscientious local workforce, fostered by a long culture of exploration coupled with deep respect for the land.

Recent major discoveries with local roots such as Snowline Gold’s Rogue Project - Valley Discovery, demonstrate the Yukon’s potential to generate fresh district-scale mining opportunities.

References

MACKIE, R., ARNE, D. AND PENNIMPEDE, C., 2016. Weighted sums model for Porphyry Cu-Mo deposits levelled by geology. In: Enhanced interpretation of stream sediment geochemical data for NTS map sheet 115J and 115K. Yukon Geological Survey, Open File 2016-15, scale 1:250 000, sheet 6 of 13.

