Aisera Announces Exclusive Partnership with EMET Group to Accelerate Global Expansion in Israel

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aisera , a leading provider of agentic AI for enterprises, and EMET Group, a leading provider of professional services, announced a strategic exclusive partnership today. This partnership marks a major step in Aisera’s global expansion, enabling Israeli enterprises to harness the power of autonomous AI agents to transform IT, HR, and customer support for advanced service delivery. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies, Aisera’s autonomous AI agents achieve 75% auto-resolution rates, $5 million in cost savings, and unlock major productivity gains across the enterprise.

Aisera leverages a multi-agent system that ensures accuracy and compliance across even the most complex use cases. Its agentic reasoning and orchestration capabilities enable AI agents to understand natural language, interpret context, and autonomously execute actions—delivering personalized answers and proactive resolutions. Built with enterprise-grade security at its core, Aisera’s TRAPS framework (Trusted, Responsible, Auditable, Private, Secure) meets the highest standards of data protection and compliance. Aisera AI agents integrate seamlessly with existing enterprise systems, enabling scalable, efficient operations across IT, HR, Customer Service, and more.

“We are proud to launch Aisera’s market-leading AI agents in Israel. This solution is already driving significant business performance improvements for organizations worldwide, and we believe it will create a great impact here,” said Yael Rubinstein, CEO at EMET-Data. “Aisera fast tracks Israeli companies to harness the power of Agentic AI and realize its many benefits. It is particularly valuable for organizations with enterprise service centers looking to automate and streamline support and operations. We will leverage our deep expertise in AI to ensure successful deployment in Israel, offering it as a core component of EMET’s strategic portfolio for the local enterprise sector.”

“Partnering with EMET Group marks an important milestone in Aisera’s global expansion,” said Abhi Maheshwari, CEO at Aisera. “By combining Aisera’s AI agents with EMET’s regional expertise, we’re enabling enterprises in Israel to transform how work gets done—driving faster resolutions, measurable savings, and exceptional service experiences at scale.”

About Aisera

Aisera enables businesses to deliver transformative work experiences, enhance productivity, and reduce business-wide operational costs through its industry-leading Agentic AI platform. In September 2024, Aisera was named a top-two global leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for AI Applications in IT Service Management and recognized for its leadership in Conversational AI across IT and employee experience by leading analysts including Gartner, Forrester, and IDC.

Founded in 2017, Aisera is backed by top-tier investors, including Menlo Ventures, True Ventures, Norwest, Goldman Sachs, ThomaBravo, Cisco Ventures, and Workday Ventures. Aisera’s products and solutions are in production and delivering value at some of the world’s most prominent brands and Fortune 500 enterprises including Workday, BDO, Snowflake, Grant Thornton, Gilead, Adobe, Zoom, Goldman Sachs, and others.

Aisera is headquartered in Palo Alto, California, with a global workforce spanning the USA, Greece, India, Canada, UK, and France.

To learn more about Aisera and to schedule a live demo, please contact info@aisera.com .

About EMET Group

EMET Group (TASE: EMCO) is a leading provider of professional services, specializing in the development and implementation of advanced technological solutions for complex enterprise environments.

The group offers a broad range of integrated products and delivers end-to-end customized solutions across all domains of enterprise technology—including software and digital solutions, local and cloud-based IT infrastructure integration, cybersecurity and information security, data and analytics, and more.

EMET is a strategic professional partner for many of the world’s top technology vendors, with a portfolio representing dozens of leading global brands.

As one of the largest and most established players in the field, EMET serves more than 1,500 organizations across all sectors of the Israeli economy—including all major banks, insurance companies, telecommunications and tech firms, industrial enterprises, healthcare institutions, the defense sector, and government agencies.

The group employs over 1,700 professionals in Israel and abroad, and has maintained consistent, stable growth. In 2023, EMET’s revenue exceeded 1.5 billion shekels. The company is publicly traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and has been under the control of FIMI Opportunity Funds since 2021. It is led by CEO Andres Richter.