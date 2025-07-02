High Roller Announces Content Partnership With Gaming Realms in Ontario

Las Vegas, Nevada, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Roller Technologies (“High Roller” and the “Company”) (NYSE: ROLR), operator of award-winning premium online casino brands High Roller and Fruta , today announced a partnership with Gaming Realms to add its innovative gaming content to the Company’s online casino library in Ontario.

Ben Clemes, Chief Executive Officer at High Roller Technologies, commented, “Gaming Realms is one of the world’s most innovative gaming studios, offering a wide variety of entertaining content. We’re thrilled to partner with them for our launch in Ontario.”

Craig Falciglia, Vice President of Americas at Gaming Realms, commented, “We are impressed with High Roller’s vision, and their commitment to providing a world-class gaming experience for their patrons. We’re excited about High Roller’s growth potential and we’re looking forward to working with them in Ontario.”

High Roller has submitted its license application to enter Ontario’s regulated online casino market, and subject to licensing and approval, the Company anticipates launching live operations in the market in H2 2025.

About High Roller Technologies, Inc.

High Roller Technologies, Inc. is a leading global online gaming operator known for its innovative casino brands, High Roller and Fruta , listed under the ticker ROLR on the NYSE. The Company delivers a cutting-edge real-money online casino platform that is intuitive and user-friendly. With a diverse portfolio of over 5,000 premium games from more than 90 leading game providers, High Roller Technologies serves a global customer base, offering an immersive and engaging gaming experience in the rapidly expanding multi-billion iGaming industry. The online casino features enhanced search engine optimization, machine learning, seamless direct API integrations, faster load times, and superior scalability.

As an award-winning operator, High Roller Technologies continues to redefine the future of online gaming through innovation, performance, and a commitment to excellence. For more information, please visit the High Roller Technologies, Inc. investor relations website , X , Facebook , and LinkedIn pages.

About Gaming Realms

Gaming Realms develops, publishes and licenses next-generation mobile gaming content. Its market-leading mobile technology powers content distribution and monetization across real money and social gaming markets. Gaming Realms is the creator of a variety of Slingo™, bingo, slots and other casual games. The company uses a proprietary data platform to build and engage global audiences that are expanded even further via strategic lottery, media and platform partnerships. For more information, please visit www.gamingrealms.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, not limited to Risk Factors relating to its business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

