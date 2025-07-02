Dresner Partners Advised New England Fertility Institute on Its Sale to CSG.Bio

CHICAGO, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Partners, an award-winning, FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank and Mergers Alliance member firm, is pleased to announce that it advised New England Fertility Institute on its sale to CSG.Bio, in partnership with Corbel Capital Partners, a Los Angeles-based investment firm, and Weave Growth Partners, which acted as an independent sponsor.

New England Fertility Institute is a premier international destination for families pursuing fertility treatment. Located in Stamford, Connecticut, its fertility clinic is easily accessible to patients from Westchester, Fairfield, New Haven, Litchfield, Danbury, Hamden, other New York City suburbs, and all around the world. Led by renowned fertility specialist and reproductive endocrinologist Dr. Gad Lavy, New England Fertility offers care for a full range of services for various fertility and family-building needs, including female infertility, male fertility, and LGBTQ+ fertility.

CSG.BIO is a global life sciences company that has helped over 500,000 families grow and safeguard healthy children. For over a quarter of a century, its unwavering dedication has been to empower families to thrive and prosper by pioneering advancements in fertility analysis and sperm preservation, newborn stem cell processing and storage, genetic screening, adult stem cell services, and prenatal educational programs.

Commenting on the transaction Dr. Gad Lavy, MD, FACOG said, “We appreciate the expertise and hard work of the Dresner team to help us find an ideal partner in CSG.BIO and realize our long-term goal of helping more couples and individuals on their path to parenthood.”

Mitchell S. Stern, Managing Director and Head of the Healthcare Group at Dresner Partners said, “We enjoyed working closely with Dr. Gad Lavy and the New England Fertility Institute team. The synergies between New England Fertility and CSG.Bio are closely aligned, further enhancing and expanding their combined capabilities to help patients achieve their family-building dreams.”

Steven M. Dresner, President of Dresner Partners, added “I would like to congratulate Dresner team for completing another successful transaction, which further demonstrates our expertise and leadership in fertility M&A. We look forward to following the continued success of the combined organizations, as they capture an increasing share of the growing fertility market.”

More information on New England Fertility Institute can be found at https://www.nefertility.com/. More information on CSG.Bio can be found at https://csg.bio/.

Dresner Partners is the leading provider of investment banking services to the fertility (IVF) sector, having closed numerous transactions including the sale of IGENOMIX, the merger of RMA NJ and IVI of Spain, the sale of Advanced Fertility of Chicago to Prelude Fertility, the sale of Santa Monica Fertility to Webster Equity Partners, the sale of In Via Fertility to InVitro Sciences (now First Fertility), the sale of Institute for Human Reproduction to Pinnacle Fertility, the sale of Dominion Fertility to Pinnacle Fertility, the sale of Center of Reproductive Medicine to US Fertility, the sale of IVF1 to Pinnacle Fertility, the sale of Fertility Institute of New Jersey & New York to Axia Women’s Health, the sale of RADfertility to CCRM Fertility, the sale of The Advanced IVF Institute to CCRM Fertility, and the sale of Conceptions Reproductive Associates of Colorado to IVIRMA Global, the sale of Reproductive Science Center of New Jersey to Inception Fertility, and the sale of Overlake Reproductive Health.

In addition to healthcare, Dresner Partners is also a leader in several sectors including business services, consumer products, financial services, industrials, and technology.

About Dresner Partners

Dresner is an award-winning, FINRA-registered middle-market investment bank headquartered in Chicago, with professionals located in New York, Cleveland, Hermosa Beach, Houston, Fort Lauderdale, New Jersey, and Palo Alto. For more than 30 years, Dresner Partners has provided financial advisory services to middle-market companies throughout the world including merger and acquisitions advisory, institutional private placements of debt and equity, financial restructuring, valuations, and strategic consulting services. Dresner Partners has extensive international and cross-border transaction experience and is a member of Mergers Alliance, one of the world’s leading global mergers and acquisitions partnerships focused on the middle market. An affiliated company, Dresner Corporate Services, is a strategic communications firm specializing in public relations, investor relations, and corporate development. More information is available at www.dresnerpartners.com. You can also follow Dresner Partners on X at www.x.com/DresnerPartners.

