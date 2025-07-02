Cyber Crisis Management Market Size to Surpass USD 7.3 Billion by 2032, Owing to Surging Cyber Threats and the Shift Toward AI-Powered Security Frameworks | SNS Insider

Pune, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyber Crisis Management Market Size Analysis:

“The Cyber Crisis Management Market was USD 3.9 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 7.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.21% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”

Escalating Cyber Threats Drive Rapid Evolution of Cyber Crisis Management Market

The cyber crisis management market is expanding rapidly, due to the rising number of cyberattacks across industries and regions. Now, more than ever, organizations are feeling the squeeze of saving their most critical digital assets, adhering to stricter data regulations, and keeping the business running around the clock. Such an environment has fueled widespread implementation of state-of-the-art cybersecurity frameworks that incorporate automated response capabilities, threat intelligence, and risk assessment.

The market of U.S. market is one of the major contributors, which is expected to double from 0.5 billion in 2024 to 1.0 billion in 2032, at a CAGR of 9.37%. This growth has been driven by the increase in ransomware, new regulatory requirements such as CCPA and HIPAA, and the digital transformation of industries.





Segment Analysis

By Type

The presence-based deployment type is the leading segment with 69% market share in 2024, and is often preferred by large enterprises and government organizations who expect to have full control of their cybersecurity campaign. Such companies typically work in heavily regulated environments and need to be highly compliant and responsive in as real-time as possible. The cloud-based one is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. The rise of remote working and flexible deployment options, and the potential to leverage real-time threat detection, are all part of what is making cloud services an increasingly popular choice. Governments are also getting involved, with Australia’s USD 1.3 billion deal with AWS to create a classified cloud platform to promote cyber resilience and information-sharing opens in a new window.

By application

In 2024, the IT & telecommunications industry tops the market with 29% of revenue. The digital economy’s reliance on the sector and the sector’s exposure to network-based threats, such as distributed denial of service (DDoS) and service interruptions, has driven demand for resilient cyber incident response plans. Increasingly advancing technologies like 5G and IoT also lead to a more complex risk environment, which calls for greater investment in crisis management policies.

By vertical

Government & Banks take up the mantle. These sectors are vital to national security and economic stability and are targeted by state-sponsored players and cybercriminal organizations on an ongoing basis. Consequently, organizations are prioritizing a pre-emptive crisis simulation software, automated threat response solutions, and regulatory compliance technology. The healthcare & life sciences sector is projected to grow at the fastest pace up to 2032. The growing prevalence of patient data stored digitally, the surge in telemedicine, and the inclusion of IoT medical devices have extended the attack surface to an alarming extent. Regulations such as HIPAA are forcing healthcare organizations to establish strong cybersecurity measures.





North America Leads; Asia Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Cyber Crisis Management Market

North America was the leading cyber crisis management market with a size of 41% in 2024 on account of a highly mature IT infrastructure, stringent regulations such as HIPAA and CCPA, and growing cyberattacks across critical sectors. The area is also home to strong investment in AI-driven cybersecurity products. APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period 2025–2032 on account of digitalization, cloud adoption, and increasing IoT utilization. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are confronting a wave of cyberattacks and are making strategic investments. China is ahead of others in the region with its sizeable digital ecosystem and stringent cybersecurity rules. Investments are also ramping up in Europe, driven by GDPR compliance and increasing attacks, with Germany doubling down on its AI and defence-focused cyber startups.

Recent Developments

October 2024 - Palo Alto Networks announced new features for its Operational Technology Security platform, including AI-powered, risk-based virtual patching, to safeguard critical assets and remote operations.

October 2024 – Booz Allen Hamilton joined governments, international organisations, and industry partners for Singapore International Cyber Week to hold a high-level dialogue on the governance of cybersecurity, privacy issues, and trust-building in a new global digital landscape.

