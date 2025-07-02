Health Information Exchange Market Poised for Growth, Anticipated to Hit USD 4.44 Billion by 2032 - Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, CA, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Health Information Exchange Market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.31 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 4.44 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8% from 2025 to 2032. The health information exchange (HIE) market is experiencing strong growth, driven by a rising focus on interoperability and seamless data sharing among healthcare providers, payers, and patients. The growing burden of chronic diseases and the need for more effective population health management are key factors fueling demand for HIE solutions.



Global Health Information Exchange Market Key Takeaways

The global health information exchange market size is projected to reach USD 2.31 Bn in 2025 and USD 4.44 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.8%.

By setup type, private segment is expected to account for nearly three-fifths of the global health information exchange market share in 2025.

Based on type, directed exchange category is set to hold a prominent market share of 43.2% in 2025.

In terms of implementation mode, centralized modal segment will likely account for a 35.2% share of the global health information exchange market in 2025.

North America is expected to retain its dominance, holding a global market share of 37.3% in 2025.

According to CMI’s new health information exchange market analysis, Asia Pacific is projected to experience fastest growth over the forecast period.

Increasing Adoption of Electronic Health Records (EHRs) Fueling Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest health information exchange market research report offers insights into prominent factors driving industry growth. One such factor is the rising adoption of electronic health records.

There is a rapid transition from paper-based records to electronic health records (EHRs) and electronic medical records (EMRs) across the healthcare sector. For instance, in the United States, about 88.2% of office-based physicians use an EMR/EHR system, according to the National Center for Health Statistics.

This ongoing digitalization of healthcare systems necessitates efficient and secure data exchange platforms. As a result, demand for health information exchange solutions is expected to rise significantly over the forecast period.

Data Privacy Concerns and High Implementation Costs Limiting Market Growth

The health information exchange market outlook indicates strong future growth. However, data privacy concerns and high implementation costs are expected to restrain market growth to some extent.

Health information exchange systems handle sensitive patient data, and breaches can lead to loss of trust as well as compliance violations. These risks deter some end users from adopting HIE solutions, thereby reducing overall health information exchange market demand.

Implementing and maintaining health information exchange (HIE) systems requires substantial investments. This cost factor also negatively impacts the health information exchange market growth, especially in low- and middle-income regions.

Rise in Health Data Volume to Create Lucrative Growth Opportunities

There is a rapid surge in medical imaging, diagnostics, genomics, and patient monitoring data globally. This is creating need for secure and scalable data exchange solutions, unlocking lucrative growth opportunities for health information exchange vendors.

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is also expected to create growth opportunities for HIE solution providers. Today, more patients require coordinated, multi-specialty care, necessitating seamless data sharing among physicians, specialists, and hospitals.

Impact of AI on the Health Information Exchange Market

Artificial intelligence (AI) is emerging as a powerful tool in the health information exchange (HIE) market. It elevates HIE platforms from passive data conduits to proactive, predictive, and secure engines that drive smarter care coordination, population health, and workflow optimization.

HIE vendors and healthcare organizations are integrating AI-powered analytics and predictive models into HIE platforms. These tools help automate data entry, reconcile records across systems, and obtain real-time clinical decision support. By doing so, they empower healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes, reduce redundant testing, and enhance efficiency.

Health information exchange companies like InterSystems Corporation remain at the forefront of this revolution. For instance, in March 2025, InterSystems launched IntelliCare for the healthcare sector. It is an AI-powered EHR and healthcare information system designed to change the way administrators, clinicians, and patients engage with healthcare technology.

Emerging Health Information Exchange Market Trends

Rising popularity of cloud-based health information exchange systems is a key growth-shaping trend in the market. These cloud-based HIE solutions offer scalability and remote access, thereby making them attractive for end users.

Growing demand for interoperability is expected to boost the health information exchange market value. Healthcare systems often operate in silos, making it quite difficult to share patient information across different healthcare providers, hospitals, and specialties. This is where HIE steps in, enabling seamless exchange of data.

There is also a growing trend of using advanced technologies like AI in health information exchange systems. These technologies enable intelligent data analytics as well as predictive care and clinical decision support.

Analyst’s View

“The global health information exchange market is poised to exhibit strong growth, owing to widespread adoption of HER and EMR systems, rising emphasis on value-based care models, and increasing demand for seamless interoperability across healthcare settings,” said senior analyst Manisha Vibhute.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Health Information Exchange Market

Event Description and Impact AI-Powered Clinical Decision Support Integrated into HIEs (2025) Description: Leading HIE vendors like Health Gorilla and Epic are integrating AI models (e.g., predictive diagnostics and automated chart summarization) into exchange platforms. Impact: Such innovations increase the strategic value of HIEs beyond simple data transfer, turning them into clinical decision-making tools, thus attracting investments from health systems and tech firms. Cyberattack on Change Healthcare (Feb 2024) Description: A ransomware attack crippled operations of Change Healthcare (a major U.S. health tech firm), causing service disruptions across payers and providers.

A ransomware attack crippled operations of Change Healthcare (a major U.S. health tech firm), causing service disruptions across payers and providers. Impact: Rise in such cyberattacks is uplifting demand for secure HIE platforms with advanced encryption and backup capabilities. Cross-Border Health Data Exchange Pilots in EU Description: Under the European Health Data Space (EHDS) initiative, several EU countries (e.g., Germany, France, Estonia) launched pilot programs for secure, consent-driven cross-border health data sharing. Impact: This encourages global HIE players to invest in compliance-ready, multilingual, and privacy-centric solutions to enter or expand in Europe.

Competitor Insights



Key companies in health information exchange market report include:

Cerner Corporation

Epic Systems Corporation

MEDITECH

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Siemens Healthineers

McKesson Corporation

Athenahealth

Oracle Health Sciences

NextGen Healthcare

GE Healthcare

IBM Watson Health

Infor Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Health Catalyst

InterSystems Corporation



Key Developments

In August 2024, MEDITECH launched Traverse Exchange, a novel nationwide health information exchange network for United States customers. The advanced private network will allow participating MEDITECH customers to share health data smoothly and securely with one another as well as with organizations using other exchange networks and EHRs.

In October 2024, Oracle announced the launch of Oracle Health Clinical Data Exchange. This cloud-based solution is designed to streamline medical claims processing by enabling secure, automated data exchange between payers and healthcare providers.



Market Segmentation



Setup Type Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Private

Public

Type Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Directed Exchange

Query-Based Exchange

Consumer-Mediated Exchange



Implementation Model Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Centralized Model

Decentralized Model

Hybrid Model



Application Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Clinical Data Exchange

Administrative Data Exchange

Public Health Reporting

Others

End User Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

Patients

Pharmacies

Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa South Africa North Africa Central Africa



