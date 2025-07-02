Medical Exoskeleton Market Poised for Growth, Estimated to Hit USD 2,267.2 Million by 2032 - Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, CA, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Medical Exoskeleton Market is estimated to be valued at USD 538.4 Mn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 2,267.2 Mn in 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.8% from 2025 to 2032. Medical exoskeletons are wearable systems designed to support movement and enhance physical strength. These devices assist individuals with mobility challenges such as muscle weakness or spinal injuries in walking, standing, lifting, and participating in rehabilitation or work-related tasks. Market growth is fueled by the rising number of spinal cord injuries, increasing orthopaedic conditions, and the expanding elderly population.

Global Medical Exoskeleton Market Key Takeaways

According to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global medical skeleton market size is expected to grow more than fourfold, from USD 538.4 Mn in 2025 to USD 2,267.2 Mn by 2032.

Global demand for medical exoskeletons is anticipated to increase at a prolific CAGR of 22.8% during the forecast period.

Based on type, lower body exoskeletons segment is expected to dominate the industry, holding a market share of 43.2% in 2025.

North America is projected to account for nearly two-fifths of the global medical exoskeleton market share in 2025.

Europe medical exoskeleton market is estimated to be valued at around USD 150. 75 Mn by 2025.

Asia Pacific is poised to record fastest growth during the assessment period. This is due to rising incidence of mobility impairments and disabilities, as well as increasing acceptance and adoption of medical exoskeletons.

Rising Prevalence of Disabilities and Neurological Disorders Fueling Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest global medical exoskeleton market research report provides insights into key factors driving the industry’s growth. One such key growth driver is the increasing incidence of neurological disorders and physical disabilities.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 3 billion people worldwide are living with a neurological condition. This rise in neurological disorders like stroke, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, and cerebral palsy is expected to boost demand for medical exoskeletons.

Medical exoskeletons are designed to assist or enhance human movement. They have the tendency to support rehabilitation by assisting weakened muscles. These wearable mechanical devices consist of structural components, control systems, sensors, motors, and actuators that work together to mimic human motion.

High Cost and Regulatory Hurdles Limiting Market Growth

The global medical exoskeleton market outlook indicates strong future growth. However, high cost of medical exoskeletons and regulatory challenges are expected to limit market expansion to some extent.

Advanced medical exoskeletons are quite expensive, costing thousands of dollars. This high cost deters patients with disabilities from opting for medical exoskeletons, leading to reduced market demand.

Similarly, medical exoskeletons must undergo rigorous and often lengthy regulatory approval processes. These processes can delay product launches and increase development costs, potentially hindering the global medical exoskeleton market growth.

Ongoing Innovations Creating Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Innovation remains a prime area of focus for medical exoskeleton companies to capitalize on emerging opportunities. Leading industry players are constantly integrating AI, IoT, sensors, and lightweight materials in their products to enhance functionality, comfort, and adaptability of medical exoskeletons.

Similarly, advancements in battery technologies and wearable designs are making medical exoskeletons more attractive, accessible, and user-friendly. These innovations are expected to play a key role in boosting the overall global medical exoskeleton market value during the forecast period.

Impact of AI on the Global Medical Exoskeleton Market

Artificial intelligence (AI) is creating strides in the global medical exoskeleton market. This advanced technology is transforming rigid assistive devices into adaptive, intelligent companions.

AI enables exoskeletons to anticipate users’ intentions as well as deliver real-time motion adjustments and reduce fall risk. This heightened responsiveness is particularly beneficial in rehabilitation.

AI-enabled remote monitoring and cloud integration allow clinicians to track progress and adjust protocols virtually. This technology helps extend rehabilitation and mobility support beyond traditional healthcare settings, thereby unlocking new growth opportunities in the medical exoskeleton market.

Emerging Global Medical Exoskeleton Market Trends

Increasing geriatric population is expected to uplift demand for medical exoskeletons, as older adults are more susceptible to mobility impairments and musculoskeletal conditions like osteoporosis and arthritis. This demographic shift is increasing the need for effective rehabilitation solutions and mobility assistance technologies.

Rising cases of spinal cord injuries is positively impacting sales of medical exoskeletons. As more people suffer from spinal cord injuries, they need assistive and rehabilitative technologies like medical exoskeletons. These technologies play a crucial role in supporting mobility, enhancing rehabilitation outcomes, and improving quality of life for individuals with spinal cord injuries.

There is a rapid transition from stationary exoskeletons to mobile ones. Companies are striving to develop mobile medical exoskeletons to meet evolving needs and preferences of end users.

Leading companies are also focusing on developing exoskeletons for home care settings. This will likely contribute to the expansion of the global medical exoskeleton industry in the coming years.

Analyst’s View

“The global medical exoskeleton market is set for rapid expansion, owing to rising incidence of neurological disorders, physical disabilities, and spinal cord injuries, growing demand for advanced walking aids, and continuous advancements in robotic rehabilitation technologies,” said Manisha Vibhute, a senior analyst at CMI.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Global Medical Exoskeleton Market

Event Description and Impact U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Expands Exoskeleton Coverage Description: The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has expanded reimbursement eligibility for powered exoskeletons used in spinal cord injury rehabilitation. Impact: This move is expected to open a significant reimbursement pathway, increasing accessibility for U.S. veterans and encouraging wider adoption of exoskeletons in hospitals and rehabilitation centers. Breakthroughs in Exoskeleton Technologies Description: In February 2025, Chulalongkorn University introduced its ‘Exoskeleton Wheelchair,’ a hybrid robotic suit designed to assist elderly individuals and people with mobility challenges in sitting, standing, and walking. Impact: Such technological advancements are likely to accelerate innovation and fuel market growth in the medical exoskeleton industry. European Union’s AI Act Implementation Begins Description: The EU started phased enforcement of the AI Act, with medical AI-powered devices classified under strict regulatory scrutiny. Impact: Companies developing AI-integrated exoskeletons must comply with rigorous transparency and safety criteria.



Competitor Insights

Key companies listed in the global medical exoskeleton market report:

BIONIK

ReWalk Robotics

Ekso Bionics

Suit X

PARKER HANNIFIN CORP

Rex Bionics Ltd

B-Temia

CYBERDYNE INC.

ExoAtlet

Wandercraft

Key Developments

In April 2025, Lifeward Ltd. announced the U.S. launch of the ReWalk 7 Personal Exoskeleton for people with spinal cord injuries. The new device, featuring enhanced features, is designed to provide a more functional and personalized walking experience.

In February 2025, Wandercraft initiated a new clinical trial for its groundbreaking Personal Exoskeleton at the James J. Peters VA Medical Center in the Bronx, NY. It is the world’s first self-balancing exoskeleton developed for personal use.

In December 2024, researchers at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology developed a lightweight wearing robot for paraplegic patients. The new Iron Man Robot, named WalkON Suit F1, can approach paraplegic patients and lock itself onto them, enabling them to walk, climb staircases, and maneuver obstacles.

Global Medical Exoskeleton Market Segmentation:

By Type

Lower Body Exoskeletons

Upper Body Exoskeletons

Full Body Exoskeletons

Others (Soft Exoskeletons, Active Exoskeletons, Passive Exoskeletons)

By Mobility

Mobile Exoskeletons

Stationary Exoskeletons

Fixed Exoskeletons



By End User

Rehabilitation Centers

Hospitals

Long Term Care Centers

Homecare Settings

Others (Industrial Sites, Military)



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



